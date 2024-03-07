Trains, doctors and schools: What to expect from Italy’s general strike on Friday

Advertisement

Italy’s main trade unions have called a 24-hour general strike for Friday, which marks International Women’s Day, in a mass demand for “women’s rights, gender equality and equal pay”.

According to the latest national media reports, demonstrations are expected to affect the transport sector as well as healthcare and school services at both public and private institutions around the country.

Travel overview

Based on the latest reports, Friday’s strike shouldn’t be as disruptive for commuters as originally expected.

Earlier this week, Italy’s Strike Commission blocked multiple nationwide demonstrations after reportedly “spotting several irregularities” in the application of national strike laws, especially “in relation to the passenger transport sector”.

This means that, while some transport services are expected to be subject to significant delays and/or cancellations, travel to, from or across the country won’t come to a screeching halt on Friday.

Further, under Italian strike laws, transport operators are required to guarantee a minimum number of services (servizi essenziali) during protests, with the exact time and frequency of these services varying by city and operator.

Trains

National rail operator Trenitalia said in a statement that their services “may experience cancellations or changes” from midnight to 9pm, though the walkout may also “result in service variations both before its start and after its end”.

They also said that a number of minimum services will be guaranteed to operate from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm. A full list of guaranteed Trenitalia services on Friday is available here.

A passenger pictured at Rome's Termini station during a nationwide transport strike. Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP

Trenord, which operates a number of regional trains in the Lombardy region, including connections to and from Milan’s Malpensa Airport, has said that “regional, suburban, long-distance and airport services may experience changes and/or cancellations”.

Like Trenitalia, Trenord will operate a number of minimum services from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm. Further details on these can be found here.

Services from private long-distance operator Italo shouldn’t be affected by the walkout according to the latest reports.

Passengers planning to travel by train on Friday are advised to check the status of the scheduled services via the operator's website or app before setting off.

Public transport

Public transport services (metro lines, buses, trams, etc.) around the country may be subject to delays or cancellations on Friday, though the level of disruption will largely vary from region to region, or even from city to city.

Milan’s main public transport operator ATM has said that their services will not be affected by the protest.

Public transport services run by Rome’s Atac should also operate as normal, according to the latest reports.

Tram and bus services in Naples may be delayed or cancelled, though a number of as-yet-unspecified services will be guaranteed to operate from 5.30am to 8.30am and from 5pm to 8pm.

Public transport in the Tuscany region, including in the Florence metropolitan area, will operate as normal.

Passengers planning to use public transport on Friday are advised to check the status of their service via the operator's website or app before setting off.

Flights

Air travel will not be affected by the strike. Ground airport services (check-ins, security checks, baggage handling) are also expected to go ahead as normal.

Healthcare

Scheduled doctor’s appointments, diagnostic tests and non-emergency services at hospitals around the country may be subject to changes on Friday as workers in both private and public healthcare institutions plan to take part in the national protest.

People are pictured outside of Seriate's Bolognini hospital, Lombardy, in March 2021. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Emergency services and urgent treatment will not be affected by the walkout.

Schools

Normal teaching hours and lessons at public or private kindergartens, schools and universities around the country may be subject to changes on Friday.

Canteen services, after-school activities and school buses may also be affected by the protest, though the level of disruption will vary by institute.

Fire department

Members of Italy’s fire brigades will strike from 8am to 2pm, but emergency services will not be affected by the protest.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.