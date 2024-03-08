How we moved to Italy and only pay tax on 50 percent of our income

Advertisement

A Brighton-based couple were granted Italy’s appealing ‘impatriate’ tax scheme aimed at luring foreigners to relocate to Italy to work and live La Dolce Vita.

Thanks to this scheme John and Linda Baker, both 42, from Brighton, now pay tax on just 50 percent of their income, which is almost the lowest any Italian could ever dream of paying.

Both remote workers, John is a web designer working for UK clients, while Linda is a freelance copy writer.

In November they rented out their house in Brighton and moved to the seaside resort of Amantea, in Calabria, where they bought a two-bedroom rural cottage in the countryside, far from the touristy coast, for €59,000.

“We applied for the ‘impatriate’ tax scheme as soon we realised we wanted to change life, quit the rat race and move to a sunny place where life was more slower-paced”, John tells The Local.

“It sounded like a great deal, paying tax on just half our income means we get to save a significant amount of money we would never have in the UK”.

This special Impatriate tax regime, was approved in 2019 by Rome’s government and is available nationwide. Aimed at luring qualified and skilled foreign workers, it’s for both employed and self-employed people who become fiscal residents and reside in Italy at least 183 days per year.

The 50-percent tax relief on income applies for a maximum of five years and can be extended for another five. The benefit is capped at an annual salary of €600,000, while no relief is in place for earnings over such amount. The exempt portion of income rises to 60 percent for a worker with at least one child under 18.

The scheme has been regularly amended over the past few years, and though it has become somewhat less appealing, it still lures expats. Last year, the portion of taxable income was just 10 percent, which pushed lawmakers to raise it. Italians living abroad can also apply and benefit from it.

Italy’s government introduced the scheme mainly to lure back home qualified Italian workers and researchers who had fled abroad. But those taking advantage of it are often foreigners longing to live in Italy.

The Bakers got help from an immigration legal expert in Rome, who sorted out the paperwork for them and filed their application to the Italian authorities.

“We could have applied directly from the UK but we thought it was better to hire an Italian professional on the ground, with deep knowledge of Italian bureaucracy and the required skills to navigate through procedures”, says Linda.

The lowest tax band rate in Italy is 23 percent, while the highest is 43 percent. While the Bakers prefer not to disclose how much each one of them earns, they say they will be saving a lot of money, considering income tax in the UK hovers around 40 percent. The couple is confident that the two of them together could save up to €30,000 in taxes per year.

With the extra money, the Bakers would like to buy another holiday home in Naples, so as to be closer to Rome.

They decided to ditch the UK due to soaring living costs, and because they wanted to live the Italian dream before they retired, while they were still actively working.

“Usually when couples retire they start looking for a fresh start, but we did not feel like waiting until we were 60 or 70 to make the ‘big leap’ and relocate to Italy”, says John.

Amantea is relatively cheap. Dinner for two people is €35, while utility bills are among the lowest in Italy, adds Linda.

“There are also premium foods like Tropea’s red onions, Calabria’s famous chili peppers, and delicious pasta dishes which we could never even dream of back in the UK”, says John.