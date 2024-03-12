Is Rome Fiumicino the 'best and most enjoyable' airport in Europe?

Advertisement

Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport, better known as Rome Fiumicino, has been rated Europe’s best in the Over 40 Million Passengers category for the seventh year in a row by the Airports Council International’s (ACI) yearly Airport Service Quality Awards.

The ACI’s 2024 awards were based on interviews with around 600,000 passengers at some 400 airports around the world, with questions focusing on 30 different quality markers.

Besides being named Europe’s best airport in the Over 40 Million Passengers category along with Barcelona's El Prat airport, Fiumicino ranked top in all the following categories: Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport, Cleanest Airport.

In other words it appears passengers love everything about travelling through Fiumicino airport, which marks a change from the past.

Around a decade ago the airport was known for disruption and incidents including a major fire in 2015 which seriously damaged Terminal 3 and temporarily reduced the airport's capacity by 40 percent.

In the aftermath of the fire and with other problems blighting Fiumicino, it was described as a "crisis-hit airport" in news reports.

But the airport has turned things around thanks to an overhaul of infrastructure and services, management said previously.

Since 2018 high-speed trains have connected Fiumicino airport with cities such as Florence, Pisa, La Spezia, Genoa and Venice.

So what do The Local's readers make of Rome's Fiumicino airport? Does it offer a far better travel experience than other airports in Europe? Share your own views, tips and experience in the comments section below. You'll need to be signed in to comment.