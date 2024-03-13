British man to be extradited to Italy for Casoli murder trial

Advertisement

Michael Whitbread, 74, is to face trial in Italy on charges of murdering his 66-year-old partner Michele Faiers after London's Westminster Magistrates Court approved his extradition on Wednesday, Italian national broadcaster Rai News reported.

Whitbread was arrested in Leicestershire, England on suspicion of murder on November 1st, after Faiers' body was found in the bedroom of the British couple's converted farmhouse at Casoli near Chieti with nine stab wounds to her back and chest.

Prosecutors allege Whitbread drove from Italy to the UK after Faiers’ death, on a trip he told police was to visit relatives.

The extradition order was confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Wednesday. He now has seven days to lodge an application for permission to appeal.

The head of the extradition unit at the CPS, John Sheehan, stated: “Our thoughts are primarily with the grieving family of Michele Faiers. We ask that there be no speculation about the facts of the case, which may be subject to appeal, and so that Michael Whitbread can receive a fair trial in Italy.”

Italian prosecutors confirmed Whitbread's first hearing had been set for November 22nd, Rai reported.

