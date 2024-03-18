On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Local public transport strike

Public transport workers in various Italian cities have called a local transport strike on Monday, March 18th.

The strike includes workers from four transport companies in Sicily, who have said they will strike from 9.30-1.30pm, as well as in Parma, Frosinone, Ravenna, and Capri, at different windows throughout the day.

You can find details of upcoming strikes on the website of Italy's transport ministry.

Thursday

Mafia Victims Remembrance Day

One Thursday, March 21st Italy marks 'Mafia Victims Remembrance Day', an occasion created in 2017 to honour victims of mafia violence in Italy.

This year the anti-mafia organisation Libera has organised a vigil in Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rome on Wednesday evening, followed by a procession through the city on Thursday morning at the end of which victims' names will be read out.

Italy has officially marked Mafia Victims Remembrance Day on March 21st since 2017. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP.

Friday

Milan transport strike

Staff of Milan's public transport operator ATM have declared a 24-hour strike on Friday, March 22nd to protest worker shortages and low salaries.

The walkout is expected to effect metro, tram and bus services, though it was unclear on Monday how many staff would participate. Services are guaranteed from the start of service until 8.45am and between 3 and 6pm.

It's expected that Trenord and Trenitalia trains will not be affected by the strike.

Roma World opens in Rome

Roma World, a theme park based around ancient Rome located next to the Cinecittà film studio, reopens for its 2024 spring season on Friday, March 22nd.

The park features gladiator shows, a falconry experience, an archery competition, and a mosaic-making workshop.

This year visitors will also be able to see 'Rome on Fire', an evening live show on the set of the blockbuster Ben Hur.

Visitors to Roma World will have the opportunity to dress up in a centurion's armour. Photo by STRINGER / AFP.

Weekend

FAI spring days

Italy's equivalent of the National Trust, the Italian Environment Fund (FAI), is holding its Giornate FAI di primavera or 'FAI Spring Days' on Saturday, March 23rd and Sunday, March 24th this year.

From private villas and gardens to castles, abbeys and libraries, hidden gems normally off limits to the public will be opened up for two days in this biannual event repeated just once in the autumn.

Entry to all 750 sites across 400 Italian cities is free and donation-based.

Nationwide train strike

Staff at Italy’s state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), which includes Trenitalia and Trenord, as well as staff from Italo, plan to strike from 9pm on Saturday, March 23rd to 9pm on Sunday, March 24th.

The protest is expected to affect long-distance services as well as regional and local routes.