Sicily announces discounted flights for residents

Advertisement

The measure, announced by regional governor Renato Schifani on March 14th, extends a discount introduced at the start of 2024 on flights from the island to Rome and Milan.

"Today we have achieved another important result in favour of Sicilian citizens and against the commercial policy of algorithms that penalise the inhabitants of our island, profiting from our isolation," Schifani said in a press release.

"The fight against high flight prices has always been a priority of mine... Ours is a just battle and we will move forward with all the means we have at our disposal."

All residents will have access to a 25-percent discount of up to 75 euros on return flights to the Italian mainland, rising to a 50-percent discount of up to 150 euros on return flights for certain categories of passenger.

These include all students, people with at least a "67 percent disability" according to the Italian government's definition, and those on a low income with an ISEE of less than 9,360 euros.

The discount can be accessed in most cases by logging in to a web portal on the Sicily region's website using your SPID or electronic ID card (CIE) credentials within 30 days of the flight date and uploading the ticket to receive a refund.

READ ALSO: How to use your Italian ID card to access official services online

For those flying with Italian flag carrier ITA or the airline Aeroitalia, beneficiaries can access the discount directly at the time of booking by identifying themselves as Sicily residents.

The measure is expected to cost regional authorities at least 33 million euros, reported newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Advertisement

The high cost of domestic flights to and from Italy's major islands to the mainland has been the subject of multiple antitrust investigations in recent years.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government last summer announced plans to cap the price of tickets to and from Sicily and Sardinia during peak periods, but dropped the measure following criticism in particular from low-cost carrier Ryanair.