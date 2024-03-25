Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Three die in Venice house fire

Three member of the same family died in a fire that broke out during the night in a house in Sottomarina di Chioggia, Venice.

Gianni Boscolo Scarmanati, 64, his wife Luisella Veronese, 59, and his 27-year-old son Davide were sleeping upstairs when a fire broke out on the ground floor at around 12.30am, reported news agency Ansa.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but the three were thought to have died due to smoke inhalation.

Emergency services continued investigations early on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.

Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini dies at 82

Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini, a virtuoso of Chopin and Beethoven, died on Saturday age 82, the Milan opera house announced, as reported by AFP.

He had been in poor health in recent years and obliged to cancel some concerts.

La Scala called the pianist "one of the great musicians of our time and a fundamental reference in the artistic life of the theatre for over 50 years".

From 1958 to his last recital in February 2023, Pollini played at La Scala 168 times, it said, not including countless workshops with students and

conferences.

Bari mayor denies paying visit to mobster's sister

Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro said on Sunday that Puglia Regional Governor Michele Emiliano's memory was faulty after he sparked a major furore by saying he had accompanied Decaro to the home of a mobster's sister when they were both covering different roles in the southern city many years ago, Ansa said on Sunday.

Emiliano made the comments that triggered the row during a demonstration held on Saturday to show support for Decaro after the interior ministry launched an inspection of the Bari municipal administration for possible mafia infiltration.

Decaro, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), says the move by the centre-right central government is linked to June's local elections in the city.