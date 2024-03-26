Reader question: Will there be transport strikes in Italy over Easter?

Advertisement

Question: “I’m travelling to Italy for the Easter break and I wondered if there are going to be any strikes?”

As Easter approaches, many people in Italy are preparing for trips - school's out from Thursday, and although Good Friday isn't a public holiday many Italians will take the day off work anyway to create a four-day weekend.

With more than ten million Italians plus millions of international visitors planning to travel to the country's major cities and coastal holiday destinations this weekend, heavy traffic is to be expected on the roads and long-distance trains have been booked up well in advance.

However, Italy is known for its regular transport strikes affecting, everything from airport baggage handling to staffing at motorway toll booths, and at such a busy time these walkouts could prove very disruptive.

READ ALSO: The most popular Italian getaway destinations this Easter

So could this prove problematic for travellers and tourists in Italy in the coming days?

There are no transport strikes planned between Thursday, March 28th and Thursday, April 5th according to the Italian transport ministry’s strike calendar.

And that’s very unlikely to change at this late date, as any planned strike affecting transport in Italy has to be communicated to the transport ministry at least 11 days before it takes place.

Advertisement

Bear in mind however that while travel over the Easter holidays shouldn’t be affected by strikes, public transport services will likely run on a reduced schedule on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday as both days are national holidays in Italy.

READ ALSO: What's open in Italy over Easter weekend?

Anyone travelling on those dates is advised to check their transport operator’s orari festivi (holiday schedules) before setting off.

Keep up with the latest travel news from Italy here.