La Bella Vita: Italy's most popular Easter getaways and five pre-Roman sites to visit

Advertisement

La Bella Vita is our regular look at the real culture of Italy – from language to cuisine, manners to art. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences in 'My Account' or following the instructions in the newsletter box below.

Italy is one of Europe’s most popular Easter holiday destinations as hundreds of thousands of people every year take advantage of the long weekend to soak in the beauty of the country’s world-famous landmarks and views. But which parts of the peninsula can you expect to be most crowded this year?

Data collected by hotel and holiday homes portals Booking.com and Airbnb has revealed Italians' favoured Easter holiday destinations within Italy this Easter – and while some of the most popular ‘art cities’ do appear at the top of the list, some of the other findings may well come as a surprise.

REVEALED: The most popular Italian getaway destinations this Easter

The Romans are Italy's best-known ancient civilisation as traces of their passage are visible all around Italy, from imposing monuments like Rome’s Colosseum and the Verona Arena to almost perfectly preserved aqueducts and roads.

But the Romans weren’t the first people to populate the country as a surprising number of early human societies including Greek and Etruscan settlements left their mark on the Italian peninsula, leaving behind temples, fortifications, theatres and graveyards, some of which can still be visited today.

Five pre-Roman sites to visit in Italy

A broken statue of Icarus at the base of the Temple of Concordia in Agrigento. Photo by Alexandra Tran on Unsplash

Spring is generally one of the best times of the year to visit Italy as the days get longer, the winter blues fade away, and a host of cultural, culinary and sports events gradually pick back up all over the country.

From Florence blowing up a cart packed full of fireworks on Easter Sunday to historical reenactments (including a legionaries' parade at the Circus Maximus) for Rome’s birthday on April 21st, we’ve put together nine of our favourites in the article below.

Advertisement

If there’s any other event that you think should have made the list, we'd love to hear your suggestions in the comments section.

Nine of the best events to attend in Italy in spring 2024

Remember if you'd like to have this weekly newsletter sent straight to your inbox you can sign up for it via Newsletter preferences in "My Account".

Is there an aspect of the Italian way of life you'd like to see us write more about on The Local? Please email me at [email protected].