La Bella Vita: Unbreakable carbonara rules and the best spring events in Milan

Are you a carbonara purist, or do you have a family favourite recipe that’s a twist on the original?

Classic carbonara, typical of Rome and its surrounding Lazio region, is made with eggs, cured pork cheek (guanciale), pecorino romano cheese and pepper – and, as any Italian will tell you, absolutely no cream. But the many high-profile adaptations out there have made this the most controversial Italian pasta recipe around.

Some people like to add a little onion, or flavour the oil with a halved garlic clove. Others might prefer pancetta to the traditional guanciale, or use parmigiano reggiano instead of pecorino. You might favour rigatoni, mezze maniche, or another pasta shape over spaghetti.

While any deviation from the classic Roman carbonara recipe can be divisive (we all know there’s no easier way to upset an Italian than by messing with their food) Italian culinary experts often say a certain, limited amount of adaptation is fine.

I think food journalist and carbonara expert Eleonora Cozzella said it best in an interview in 2021: “Some versions may be seen as a homage, and other ones more as an insult. The important thing is never to cross the line that betrays the spirit of the dish.”

So where exactly is the line? A lot of people would say it’s at adding cream, while (we hope) almost everyone would think twice before adding tomatoes – a New York Times recipe suggestion which Italy’s agricultural association described as “disturbing”. As Cozzella put it, the secret to a good carbonara is “more about what you don’t put in it.”

As it’s World Carbonara Day on April 6th, it would be rude not to make it this weekend – but you may want to brush up on the classic recipe (which dates from the 1960s) if you’ve got any Italians coming to dinner. We’ve got that plus a look at the rules you really mustn’t break if you want to call it carbonara below:

Ask an Italian: What are the unbreakable rules for making real pasta carbonara?

On the subject of pasta, you might love it but could you eat it seven days a week? People in other countries often imagine that most Italians probably do eat pasta every single day - and in many cases, that’s true.

While Italians do (of course) eat far more pasta than anyone else in the world, ‘only’ around one fifth of people in the country eat pasta every single day - though the majority enjoy it several times a week.

We looked in more detail at the stats on pasta consumption in Italy and asked how people never tire of eating it:

Do Italians really eat pasta every day?

And there might not be a better time of year to be in Milan than right now. In early spring, the rain is easing off - though there are plenty of shops, cafes and galleries to duck into in case of showers - and the heat isn’t yet too intense.

But it’s not just better weather making Milan a great place to be at the moment. The city is buzzing with energy as the calendar picks up this month, with major events in the form of the Milan marathon, art and design fairs, and some unusual museum openings.

We’ve put together a selection of some of the most interesting events to check out in Milan this April:

Six things to do in Milan in April 2024

