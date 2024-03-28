Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Thursday:

The front pages of many of Italy's newpapers on Thursday morning featured headlines about the building 'superbonus', the now tightly-restricted scheme which once offered funds of up to 110 percent towards the cost of renovation work.

Government ministers had put forward a bill on Wednesday aiming to further limit the credit available via the scheme, with economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti saying Italy is "addicted" the the funding.

New claims can no longer be submitted by homeowners, as the scheme has already been limited multiple times by the current government over fears of skyrocketing costs.

The new bill would also stop credit for non-profit organisations, social housing projects, and towns affected by flooding and earthquakes - though revisions are expected before the final version is approved, according to reports.

Lower house approves controversial Highway Code reforms

The Lower House on Wednesday approved a contested reform of the Highway Code put forward by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, which critics said would increase rather than decrease road safety risks.

The bill got the green light with 163 votes in favour and 107 against and now moves to the Senate for final approval, reported Sky TG24.

The raft of planned measures includes higher penalties for drivers caught using mobile phones at the wheel, and a requirement for riders of e-scooters to wear helmets, have a number plate and get insurance.

But the bill more controversially limits local authorities' power to introduce new cycle paths, limited-traffic areas or lower speed limits, such as the 30km/h limits planned in many cities, or to combat speeding using speed cameras, without approval from the transport ministry.

Advertisement

Messina Denaro helper 'managed NRRP funds'

One of three men arrested for assisting late fugitive mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro in his 30-year run from the law managed EU funds under the post-Covid National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Massimo Gentile, a Sicilian architect living in Limbiate, in the province of Monza, allegedly managed dozens of projects financed by the NRRP, they said.

He is also alleged to have lent Messina Denaro his identity to obtain false documents enabling him to buy a car and a motorbike, according to news reports.

A relative of the husband of the boss's alleged lover, Laura Bonafede, Gentile worked for Limbiate's council.

Advertisement

Bologna 'leaning tower' to be secured with Pisa scaffolding

Bologna's iconic Garisenda tower, which experts say is in a "worrying state" of stability, will be secured with scaffolding from the Leaning Tower of Pisa in a move to stop it from toppling, Mayor Matteo Lepore told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Once the steel scaffolding already used in Pisa are installed, the Garisenda (tower) will be secured, and will go from the yellow level (of danger) to the green level," he said.

The Italian culture ministry has earmarked five million euros for work on the tower, which has been cordoned off, with the project to run until June 2026, according to Italian news reports.

Built between between 1109 and 1119, the Garisenda tower, which stands alongside the 97-metre Asinelli tower, is one of the northern Italian city’s most recognisable symbols