Which are the Italian cities with the ‘best’ climate?

Italy is generally considered one of the countries with the most pleasant climate conditions in the world (it came in 5th in the latest global climate ranking by World Population Review).

But Italy’s extremely varied national landscape – a unique blend of mountainous, hilly and coastal areas – means that climate conditions can vary greatly from region to region, or even from city to city.

The latest climate index from newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore collated data collected by weather website 3bMeteo between 2013 and 2023 (this took into account ten meteorological factors, including annual rainfall, humidity, number of extreme weather events and hours of sunshine) to reveal which Italian cities enjoy the best climate – and which ones have the worst.

The report named Bari, the capital of the southern Puglia region, the Italian city with the best overall climate.

According to the report, Bari – a port city overlooking the Adriatic sea – has an average of eight and a half hours of sunshine every day (the national average stands at 7.8 hours), only 74 rainy days a year (the rainiest Italian city, Lecco, has 122) and just nine days of ‘extreme’ rainfall.

Besides Bari, the top five was completed by Imperia (Liguria), Barletta-Andria-Trani (Puglia), Catania (Sicily) and Pescara (Abruzzo).

These were followed by Livorno (Tuscany), Chieti (Abruzzo), Brindisi (Puglia), Agrigento (Sicily) and Cagliari (Sardinia).

Jumping from the top of the ranking to the bottom, Belluno, in the northern Veneto region, was the Italian city with the worst local climate.

According to the report, the northern town sees an average of 6.7 hours of sunshine every day (over an hour below national average), some 118 rainy days a year and high humidity levels on a total of 255 days a year on average.

Belluno was preceded by Alessandria (Piedmont), Pavia (Lombardy), Cremona (Lombardy), Piacenza (Emilia Romagna), Lodi (Lombardy), Asti (Piedmont) and Ferrara (Emilia Romagna).

With the only exception of Belluno, all cities in the bottom ten are located in the Po Valley.

As for Italy’s largest cities, the capital Rome ranked 25th, Naples ranked 26th, while Genoa came in 43rd. Lombardy’s capital Milan ranked 86th out of 107.