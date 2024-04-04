Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Thursday:

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday that drew fresh attention to his hard-right party's ties to Russia, AFP reported.

The motion was brought by opposition parties who have accused Salvini's League party - a member of the ruling coalition - of failing to cut ties with President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war. Salvini defeated the attack in the lower Chamber of Deputies by 211 votes to 129.

Salvini, a long-time admirer of the Russian president, struck a five-year accord on March 6th, 2017 with Putin's United Russia party. This was automatically renewed in 2022. He said ahead of the vote that the agreement no longer stood.

Salvini has condemned Moscow's invasion of its neighbour, but recently come under fire for pro-Putin comments following the Russian president's re-election.

The no-confidence vote was seen as largely symbolic, given that Meloni's coalition government controls both houses of parliament.

Italian workplace deaths up 19 percent in 2024

The number of deaths in Italian workplaces rose by 19 percent in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to provisional data released on Wednesday by Italy's Workers Compensation Authority, INAIL.

There were 92,711 reports of injuries at work in Italy in February and March of this year - a 7.2 percent increase on the first two months of 2023 - of which 119 were fatal, INAIL said.

Italy's labour ministry urged caution in drawing conclusions, however, highlighting that not all reports had yet been confirmed as workplace incidents.

A fatal accident at a Florence building site in February in which five construction workers died cast a spotlight on the high rate of deaths and accidents at work in Italy.

Italy's employment rate increases

Italy recorded a 1.5 percent increase in its employment rate in February 2024 compared to February 2023, according to data released by national statistics bureau Istat on Wednesday.

There was an increase in employment among women, men, and all age groups bar 15-24-year-olds. The figures represent an overall increase in the employment rate of 0.8 percentage points over the course of a year, the institute said.

The period between January and February 2024 saw a 0.2 percent rise in employment among men, over-24-year-olds and permanent employees; however the employment rate declined among women, 15-24-year-olds, temporary employees and the self-employed.

Italy's employment rate stood at 61.9 percent and its unemployment rate at 7.5 percent as of February, Istat said.

Nominees announced for 'Italian Oscars'

The nominees for this year's David di Donatello film awards, often called the 'Italian Oscars', were announced on Wednesday, with a few titles sweeping a host of nominations.

Named after a 1440 Donatello sculpture of the same name, the first David di Donatello awards ceremony was held in Rome in 1956 to celebrate the end of the war and usher in a new era of Italian cinema.

This year Paola Cortellesi's C'è ancora domani (There's Still Tomorrow), a tale of post-war feminism and patriarchy, leads the pack with 19 nominations, including best film, best directorial debut, and best original screenplay, reported Sky TG24.

Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano (I, Captain), a sweeping epic of two teens' perilous journey from Senegal to Italy, was nominated for 15 awards, while Alice Rohrwacher's magical realist film La Chimera (The Chimera) received 13 nominations.