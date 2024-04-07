On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Airport strikes

Some passengers may find their journeys disrupted on Monday as air traffic controllers at Italy's Brindisi airport in the southern region of Puglia have announced a 24-hour strike on Monday, April 8th.

Air traffic control staff at Bari airport, also in Puglia, have also announced a four-hour walkout from 1pm to 5pm.

Flight staff of the regional airline Air Dolomiti, which operates under Lufthansa, have meanwhile said they will strike during the same 24-hour period.

Cancellations and delays are possible between 10am and 6pm, when flights are not protected under Italian law from strike action.

Early closures on Rome metro line A

Rome's Metro A line will once again close early from April 8th until December 5th to allow maintenance work to be completed ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025, the city's transport authority has confirmed.

The entire line will close at 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and passengers will be directed to use a replacement bus service.

On Fridays and Saturdays the line is to remain open until the usual time of 1.30am.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the work was "necessary to address the significant increase in demand for public transport" expected.

Tuesday

Giro d'Abruzzo begins



The Giro d'Abruzzo - a regional version of the Giro d'Italia cycling championship - is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 9th, ending on Friday, April 12th in L'Aquila, Italy's Capital of Culture for 2026.

The race will start in the seaside town of Vasto and move on to Chieti, where a number of schools will be closed from lunchtime onwards to make space for the race.

Thursday

Berlusconi docuseries to air on Netflix

A documentary series about the controversial business mogul and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died last June, is set to stream on Netflix from Thursday, April 11th.

Il Giovane Berlusconi (The Young Berlusconi), consists of three 50-minute episodes covering the politician's trajectory from entrepreneur in the mid-70s to his entry into Italy's political arena in 1994, and reportedly features previously unseen archival footage.

Il Giovane Berlusconi covers the period up until the showman leader's entry into politics in 1994. Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP.

General transport strike

A four-hour general strike called by two of Italy's largest workers' unions is set to cause disruption to public transport services on Thursday, April 11th.

The strike, announced by the CGIL and UIL unions to protest for better worker safety conditions and an income tax reform, is expected to shut down some train services between 9am and 1pm. No further details were available at the time of writing.

Staff working for local transport providers, meanwhile, are expected to strike for different four-hour windows from city to city.

Sunday

Genoa half marathon

Genoa's 21-kilometre half marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14th, following a circular route that starts and finishes at the Porto Antico and takes in the city's aquarium and the picturesque fishing village of Boccadasse.

In addition to the main race, there will also be a 4km family run and shorter 13 km run.