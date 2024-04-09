How will travel in Italy be affected by strikes on Thursday?

Advertisement

A strike organised by two of Italy's largest workers' unions is set to cause travel disruption on Thursday, as staff of national and local public transport services have announced a four-hour walkout.

CGIL and UIL are calling for better worker safety conditions with the aim of achieving "zero deaths at work", as well as an income tax reform that places a lower burden on workers and pensioners and a "new social model".

The strike is planned to take place in different four-hour windows in different cities across Italy, and is also expected to affect national rail services.

In addition to public transport staff, postal and utilities workers are also set to strike, while those in the construction industry - where workplace fatalities are highest - plan to strike for the full eight-hour workday.

Here's what to expect from Thursday's strike.

Trains

Staff of Italy's state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (which includes Trenitalia and Trenord) and private long-distance operator Italo plan to strike from 9am to 1pm.

Staff of the Società Autobus Alto Adige, or SAD, which includes a mix of buses and train services connecting towns and cities in Italy's northern Alto Adige region, are set to strike from 1pm to 5pm, while workers for Trentino Transporti have announced a walkout from 1pm to 4pm.

In addition to Thursday's strike, regional train services in Campania and neighbouring regions are subject to cancellations or delays from 9am-5pm on Friday, April 12th due to a planned walkout by staff of Trenitalia's Campania Regional Business Directorate.

Trenitalia has published an update on its website saying that the strike "may lead to service variations both before its start and after its end", and adds that customers may seek a refund in line with their individual railway carrier's general conditions.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their services via their mobile app or website during the day, or to contact the company toll free on 800 89 20 21.

You can find a list of minimum Trenitalia services guaranteed to go ahead even in the event of a strike on their website here.

A list of Italo trains guaranteed to go ahead on Thursday can be found here.

Some train services in Italy are set to be suspended as a result of Thursday's strike. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP.

Local public transport

Rome

Staff of Rome's public transport operator ATAC have announced a walkout at the end of their shift from 8pm to 12am. Metro, bus and tram services are all set to be affected.

Separately from the strike, Rome's Metro A line will close at 9.30pm as part of planned works in preparation for the Vatican's 2025 Jubilee Year.

In addition, staff of the Lazio region's public transport company Cotral plan to strike from 1pm to 5pm.

Milan

Staff of Milan's public transport company ATM had planned to strike from 8pm to 12am - however according to a recent update on ATM's website, the mayor has ordered services to go ahead for public order and safety reasons linked to a G7 ministerial transport meeting and a Milano-Roma football match.

Metro, tram and bus services are therefore set to continue as normal on Thursday.

The Como-Brunate funicular line could experience disruption between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

Naples

Naples transport provider ANM has announced that staff intend to strike from 9am-1pm.

Last departures on buses and trams will be 30 minutes before the start of the strike, with services resuming 30 minutes after its end, according to the company.

Florence

In Florence, passengers using operator Autolinee Toscane's services face disruption from 6pm until 10pm.

Other cities

Public transport is set to be affected in other cities across Italy.

According to the latest updates, staff of AMT in Genoa plan to strike from 1pm until 5pm; those working for GTT in Turin intend to walk out from 6pm until 10pm; and staff of Tper in Bologna and other cities in the Emilia Romagna region from 1pm to 4.30pm.