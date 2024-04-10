CALENDAR: When the beaches open in each Italian region in spring 2024

Advertisement

With mercury levels shooting up into the high 20s in many parts of Italy this weekend, your mind might be turning to thoughts of sun, surf and sand.

Before you grab your beach gear and head off to the coast, though, it's worth knowing that as with many other aspects of life in Italy, there are rules and regulations governing when the summer beach season can officially start, which differ by region.

While public beaches can be accessed at any time, much of Italy's coastline is given over to private beach clubs managed on a concessions basis, and these are subject to state controls on when they can open.

Each region and sometimes even local municipality has the power to decide when beach season begins and ends on a year on year basis, based on local weather and beach conditions.

This comes along with the requirement for regional authorities to carry out water quality tests in each area prior to the start of the season, to ensure conditions are safe for bathers.

In areas where no regional or local regulation is stipulated, the default opening date is May 1st.

Here's when private beaches in Italy are due to open and close this year, according to region.

Abruzzo

Abruzzo's bathing season started a while back, on March 6th, and will run until November 24th.

Basilicata

Basilicata hasn't announced opening and closing dates for its beach season yet this year - last year, they ran from April 1st until the end of October.

A beach in Italy's Marche region. Photo by Azat Satlykov on Unsplash

Calabria

Calabria has yet to announce its opening and closing dates for this season; however according to local news outlets, the start date for clubs on the Falcomatà seafront of regional capital Reggio Calabria is likely to be brought forward to April 15th this year.

Campania

Campania's beach season runs from May 1st until September 30th, but the City of Naples recently signed an ordinance allowing beach clubs that apply for permission to remain open year-round.

Emilia Romagna

Emilia Romagna's 2024 summer bathing season started on the Saturday before Easter (this year, March 30th), and runs until November 2nd.

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Friuli Venezia Giulia's beach season opens on May 1st and will run until September 30th, with the exception of Lago di Sauris, where bathing establishments will open for a shorter period between June 27th and August 21st.

Lazio

Lazio's bathing season generally runs from May 1st, though individual town councils can choose to delay openings until May 15th. The season usually lasts until September 30th, though last year Rome's mayor extended the end date to October 29th.

Liguria

Liguria's beach season this year lasts from May 1st until September 30th.

Marche

Marche's bathing season starts on May 1st this year and runs until September 29th. Its river bathing season opens on June 22nd and closes on September 1st.

Molise

Molise's bathing season began on April 1st and runs until October 15th.

Puglia

Last year Puglia's beach season ran from May 1st until September 30th, and it's anticipated the same will be the case this year.

Sardinia

Sardinia's summer bathing season usually runs from April 1st until October 31st.

Sicily

Sicily will open its beach clubs this year on the usual dates, from the start of May to the end of October.

Tuscany

In Tuscany the summer beach season generally runs from the start of May to the end of September; however last year the season was extended until the end of October, and this year many establishments opened as early as Easter weekend.

Veneto

Veneto's beach season this year runs from May 15th to September 15th.