On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Monday

National 'Made in Italy' Day

The Italian government has created a national 'Made in Italy' Day, or Giornata Nazionale del Made in Italy, aimed at promoting and celebrating Italian-made produce, and a full week of events marking the occasion kicks off on Monday, April 15th.

Enterprises and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso in early April said the creation of the date was a way to "value, promote and protect national industries' products", while also "recognising their social impact".

This year's program consists of more than 200 events around the country, many open to the public, including exhibitions, concerts, and talks on topics such as exports and the tourism industry, and runs until Sunday, April 21st.

Time to switch to summer tyres

Motorists in Italy have from Monday, April 15th to Wednesday, May 15th to switch from winter to summer tyres.

After the window to make the switch closes, drivers breaking the rules will face a fine of up to 1,731 euros plus the requirement to undergo a revisione (the Italian equivalent of a UK MOT test or a vehicle inspection in the US).

A winter tyre lies next to a car in a small garage. Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

Italy’s summer tyres requirement is a frequent source of confusion as it doesn’t apply to all vehicles. See our article on the topic to find out whether or not it applies to you.

Vinitaly

Monday also marks the second day of international wine and spirits exhibition Vinitaly, which this year runs until Wednesday, April 17th.

Considered one of the most important dates in the calendar for wine lovers, this annual Verona-based fair attracts producers and buyers from all over the world for a host of talks, tasting experiences and workshops.

Applications open for Florence kids' summer programme

Florence's town hall is putting on a two-week events programme for children this summer, with applications open from Monday, April 15th until Tuesday, April 23rd.

The activities are geared towards young people aged three to 14 who are resident in the city or attend its schools, and are designed to offer "stimulating socialization, relationship, participation and growth experiences."

Friday

Climate change protests

Activists from international climate strike movement Fridays for Future will hold rallies in a number of major Italian cities, including Rome, Milan and Turin, on Friday, April 19th.

The demonstrations were called last week to demand a stop to new "fossil fuel projects confirmed with the Mattei plan" – a recently approved government plan which set out 5.5 billion euros' worth of investments in Africa, including deals for the development of local natural gas supplies.

Students hold placards during a Fridays for Future demonstration in Turin in October 2023. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Local traffic and public transport routes in all of the affected cities may be subject to changes as a result of the above gatherings.

Saturday

Venice Biennale exhibition

The 60th edition of the Venice International Art Exhibition will open to the public on Saturday, April 20th and run until November 24th.

Curated by São Paulo Museum of Art director Adriano Pedrosa, this year's display will focus on the work of cultural and geographical outsiders based on the central theme of 'Foreigners Everywhere’.

Artworks will be spread across two venues: the Central Pavilion at the Biennale Gardens and the Arsenal complex. More information can be found here.