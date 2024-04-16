Rome’s public transport fares set to rise this summer

Advertisement

The cost of a ticket will go from €1.50 to €2 as of July 1st when new pricing is set to come in for Rome’s public transport system, according to local newspaper RomaToday.

The published plan for the new ticket prices was drafted by Lazio regional coach company Cotral, a partner in the capital’s Metrebus service along with Trenitalia and Rome transport provider ATAC.

While the 100-minute ticket will see a 50-cent increase to €2, the price of daily tickets will go up from €7 to €9.30.

The two-day ticket would jump from €12.50 to €16.70 and the 72-hour ticket goes from €18 to €24.

Weekly tickets rise by €8 to €32. Monthly passes remain unchanged at the usual €35 fee.

The cost of a yearly pass meanwhile drops by €10 to €240.

Advertisement

Talk of raising Rome's public transport prices has been ongoing for years; the last time bus and metro tickets were increased was in 2012, from €1 to €1.50.

The latest announcement came exactly one year after ATAC announced Rome transport fees would not be raised as planned following an intervention by Lazio regional authorities.



But the price increase was expected to go ahead this year, with Rome currently preparing its public transport network for increased visitor numbers ahead of the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee.

