What to expect from Italy's transport strike on Friday

A strike is set to cause travel disruption in Italy on Friday, as staff of local public transport services across the country have announced a four-hour walkout.

The walkout is timed to coincide with Italy's Liberation Day long weekend, starting on Thursday, when many Italians will be travelling to see friends and family.

The Confail Faisa transport workers' union is calling for fair pay, improved health and safety conditions, better hours, and improved work-life balance, among other things.

The strike is planned to take place in different four-hour windows in different cities across Italy. Here's what to expect:

Rome

Staff of Rome's public transport operator ATAC have announced a walkout from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Metro, bus and tram services are all set to be affected.

Journeys scheduled to start before 8.29am are guaranteed to go ahead as planned.

ATAC writes that the last two strikes organised by Confail Faisa had a 20 to 40 percent participation rate among drivers of buses and trams, and a five to 16 percent rate among subway drivers.

Milan

Staff of Milan's public transport company ATM plan to strike from 8.45am to 12.45pm.

Naples

Naples transport provider ANM has announced that staff intend to strike from 11am to 3pm.

Last departures on trams and buses are around 30 min before the start and services are around 30 min after its end, according to the company.

The last guaranteed departure on the funicular will be at 10.50am and service should resume at 3.20pm.

On Metro Line 1, the last guaranteed service from Piscinola is scheduled for 10.20 am and from Garibaldi at 10.20am, while the first afternoon run will be from Piscinola at 3.50pm and from Garibaldi at 4.30pm.

Bologna and Ferrara

Staff of Emilia Romagna's public transport operator Tper are set to strike from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

The Marconi Express monorail connecting Bologna's Guglielmo Marconi Airport with the city's central rail station will also be affected.

