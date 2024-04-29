Italy's Cinque Terre to make hiking trail one-way for Labour Day

Advertisement

The restriction applies on the stretch of the Sentiero Verde Azzurro path from Monterosso to Vernazza, and will be in force between 9am and 2pm, authorities said in an update on the park's website.

Hikers will be able to enter the path at Monterosso and exit at Vernazza, walking south-east, but not travel in the opposite direction. Other stretches of the Sentiero Verde Azzurro will remain two-way.

The Monterosso-Vernazza stretch has "passages that are narrow and steep, factors which in the event of large numbers of people could lead to queues and potentially critical situations," park authorities said.

The same rule was enforced from April 25th-28th, over Italy's Liberation Day long weekend, and may be extended to the weekend of May 4th-5th.

The measure was previously trialled over major holidays in 2023, allowing "thousands of guests to appreciate the wonder of our territory in absolute safety," said park President Donatella Bianchi.

The day rate for a Cinque Terre Trekking Card also rises from €7.50 to €15 on Wednesday as surge pricing kicks in. Find the dates when you'll pay the most to access the Cinque Terre hiking trails on this calendar.