If someone's particularly excited or pumped about something, in Italian you may hear them talk about being gasato/a (the ending will change depending on whether the subject is masculine, feminine, singular or plural).

Sono gasata per la tua festa di sabato!

I'm excited for your party on Saturday!

I bambini erani gasati all'idea di andare al luna park.

The children were stoked to go to the theme park.

As you might guess, gasato/a literally means 'gassed', which, along with frizzante, most commonly describes carbonated drinks or water.

As in English, it can also refer to killing people with poison gas.

With both these uses, there's some debate over whether the spelling should be gassato/a, with two 's's, or the softer gasato/a.

Though the dictionary says both are acceptable, gassata has won out in recent years.

Acqua GASATA o GASSATA?

Alcuni lettori ci chiedono quale sia la forma corretta tra i due aggettivi gasato e gassato, soprattutto quando riferiti all’acqua o altre bibite.



🥤 https://t.co/Vz7tIVzC0d pic.twitter.com/H14p9eLnj1 — Accademia della Crusca (@AccademiaCrusca) March 11, 2022

- Possiamo avere una bottiglia di acqua gassata e una naturale per il tavolo?

- Certo, ci mancherebbe.

- Can we have one bottle of fizzy water and one still for the table?

- Certainly.

Hanno gassato a morte l'intero villaggio.

They gassed the entire village to death.

When it comes to being excited or pumped, however, you'll only see or hear the version with one 's'.

È estremamente gasato per questo nuovo lavoro.

He's extremely hyped about this new job.

Devo ammettere che l'ultima volta mi sono gasata troppo.

I have to admit I got too worked up the last time.

