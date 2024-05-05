On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Nationwide public transport strike

Commuters in Italy may face delays and/or cancellations on Monday, May 6th as staff at public transport operators around the country plan to strike for 24 hours.

The protest, which is backed by some of Italy’s largest transport unions, may affect the normal operation of bus, subway and tram services but shouldn’t impact scheduled interregional and long-distance train journeys.

The level of disruption caused by the walkout will vary from city to city, with services in large metropolitan areas currently expected to be among the most heavily affected.

READ ALSO: The transport strikes that will hit travel in Italy in May 2024

All public transport operators in Italy are required to provide a number of ‘minimum services’ (servizi minimi) during strikes, but their exact times will vary by city and operator.

Rai journalists’ 24-hour strike

Scheduled TV and radio programmes from Italy's state network Rai may be subject to changes at the start of this week as journalists with the broadcaster plan to take part in a 24-hour strike starting at 5.30pm on Monday, May 6th and ending at 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 7th.

The walkout was called by reporters' trade union Usigrai in late April in protest against “the suffocating control” exerted over their work by the current right-wing administration and recent attempts “to reduce Rai to a megaphone for the government”, the union said.

Discussions over Rai’s independence aren't new in Italy but fresh accusations of censorship erupted last month after the network cancelled the appearance of high-profile author Antonio Scurati, who planned to give an antifascist speech on one of its talk shows ahead of Italy’s Liberation Day on April 25th.

Advertisement

Tennis fever in Rome

The 2024 edition of the Internazionali d'Italia – Italy's most prestigious tennis tournament – will unfold at Rome's Foro Italico venue from Monday, May 6th to Sunday, May 19th.

A view of the Nicola Pietrangeli court during the Internazionali di Roma tennis tournament in May 2023. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Rome’s city council has estimated that some 350,000 tennis fans will attend this year’s tournament.

Wednesday

Senate to discuss plan for direct election of PM

Italy’s upper chamber of parliament will discuss a contested draft law proposing an overhaul of the country’s electoral system on Wednesday, May 8th.

The reform, which was first drafted by the right-wing Forza Italia party last November, would change article 92 of the Italian Constitution, allowing voters to directly elect the prime minister.

Under the current system, parties engage in government-formation talks after a general election and the parliamentary majority agrees on a figure to become premier pending the head of state’s approval.

The draft law has so far been the object of harsh criticism, with critics saying that the proposed system isn't found in any other democratic nation in the world and the direct election of the PM would dangerously deplete the president of the republic’s powers.

Advertisement

Thursday

Turin's International Book Fair

The Salone Internazionale del Libro – Italy’s largest book fair – will return to Turin’s Lingotto Fiere exhibition space on Thursday, May 9th.

As usual, the festival will feature a variety of talks, shows and workshops, with Vita Immaginaria (‘Imaginary Life’) being the central theme of this year’s edition.

Further info on the event can be found here.

Sunday

Air traffic controllers’ strike at Milan's Malpensa airport

Passengers flying to or from Milan’s Malpensa airport may face disruption on Sunday, May 12th as staff at air traffic control agency Enav plan to strike from 1pm to 5pm.

An interior view of Terminal 1 at Milan's Malpensa Airport in March 2008. Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

At the time of writing, no airline had announced changes to the departure or arrival time of scheduled flights to or from Malpensa on Sunday, but potential delays or cancellations couldn’t be ruled out.

All passengers planning to fly to or from Malpensa on May 12th are advised to check the status of their journey with the relevant airline before setting off.

Mother’s Day

Sunday, May 12th will mark Italy’s Mother’s Day (or Festa della Mamma in Italian).

Formally established in 1958, Italy’s Mother’s Day originally fell on May 8th but was moved to the second Sunday of May in 2000 to align the Italian calendar with the American one.