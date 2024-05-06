How is Italy's public transport affected by strikes on Monday?

Advertisement

A strike was set to cause travel disruption in cities across Italy on Monday, as staff of local public transport operators across the country announced a 24-hour walkout.

The USB workers union in a statement said it was protesting job precarity and overlong shifts and calling for higher wages and better contracts. Unions CUB Trasporti, SGB, Cobas Lavoro Privato, Adl Cobas and Al-Cobas have also joined the strike.

The walkout was planned to take place in different windows in cities around the country. Here's what to expect:

Rome

Rome's public transport operator ATAC announced that services will only be guaranteed from the start of service until 8.29am and from 5pm until 8pm. Metro, bus and tram services were all set to be affected.

On the night of May 6th to May 7th, night buses (those with 'n' before the number) are guaranteed, but daytime lines that have trips scheduled beyond midnight are not.

Milan

Staff of Milan's public transport company ATM planned to strike from 8.45am to 3pm and after 6pm.

The strike was expected to affect services on the Como-Brunate funicular from 8.30am to 4.30pm and after 7.30pm.

Florence

In Florence and throughout the entire region of Tuscany, passengers using Autolinee Toscane's public transport services faced disruption from 8.15am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm until end of service.

A deserted bus station during a national transport strike in Rome. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Naples

Naples transport provider ANM announced that staff intend to strike from 3am on May 6th to 3am on May 7th.

Tram, bus and trolley services have been guaranteed from 5.30am until 8.30am and 5pm until 8pm; passengers should expect disruption any time outside these windows.

The last guaranteed departure on the funicular is at 9.20am and service should resume between 5pm and 7.50pm.

On Metro Line 1, the last guaranteed service from Piscinola was scheduled for 9.12am and from Garibaldi at 9.07am. Guaranteed afternoon slots are 5pm until 7.33pm from Piscinola and 5.40pm until 7.28pm from Garibaldi.

Venice

Venice's public transport operators ACM/ACTV said the strike could affect water-based and surface line services; the provider has updated its website with a list of all the services guaranteed to go ahead on May 6th.

Bologna and Ferrara

Staff of Emilia Romagna's public transport operator Tper were set to strike from 8.30am to 4.30pm and 7.30pm to end of service.

Services on Marconi Express monorail connecting Bologna's Guglielmo Marconi Airport with the city's central rail station face disruption throughout the day.

Genoa

Genoa's public transport provider reports that staff were expected to strike for the 24 hours outside the guaranteed slots of 6am to 9am and 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Other regions and cities

USB listed on its website (in Italian) the times that the strike was expected to affect transport services in other towns and regions across the country, including Turin, Bolzano, Trento, Trieste, Marche, Umbria, Campania, Puglia, Calabria and Sicily.