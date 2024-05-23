How much cash can you travel with to Italy?

Advertisement

Whatever reason you may have to bring large amounts of cash into the country – this could be anything from business to vacation to other personal matters – Italy has laws that keep you from doing so over a certain sum without first declaring it to border authorities.

You can freely take cash (this goes for banknotes and coins of any currency) or other securities (e.g. cheques and traveller’s cheques, signed money orders, bullion) in or out of Italy only if they amount to a total of 9,999 euros or lower, according to Decree 195 2008, which sets out plans to prevent money laundering and tax evasion.

This means that any amount equal to or over 10,000 euros must be declared to the Italian customs authorities (Agenzia delle Dogane) by filling out and submitting a declaration form upon either entering or leaving the country. You can find an English version of the form at this link.

The requirement applies to people travelling to or from both EU and non-EU countries, and tightens existing EU-wide cash declaration rules, which only apply to movements to or from non-EU nations.

The form requires travellers to specify their personal details, including address and ID number, details of their journey, the total amount of cash carried and its intended use or recipient, as well as the source of the money (property sale, business earnings, inheritance, etc.).

READ ALSO: Can businesses in Italy legally refuse card payments?

You can complete the form upon entering or leaving the country, or, in some cases, submit it electronically with Italy’s Agenzia delle Dogane before your journey.

What happens if I don’t declare?

Failure to declare any amount over 10,000 euros comes with hefty penalties.

Italian customs authorities have the power to seize the undeclared money and can hand out fines of up to 50 percent of the amount exceeding 10,000 (for instance, 50 percent of 4,000 in the case of a total of 14,000 euros), with 300 euros being the minimum possible fine.

Advertisement

Is there a limit to the amount of cash I can carry on me in Italy?

Unlike other EU countries – in Spain, people intending to carry 100,000 euros or over must notify the Treasury before doing so – Italy has no limit on the amount of cash you’re allowed to have on you.

However, there’s a limit to the amount you can pay for something in cash.

READ ALSO: What are the best banks for foreigners in Italy?

Transactions equal to or over 5,000 euros (the threshold was raised from 2,000 euros in 2023) must be made using a traceable means of payment, including credit or debit card payments, bank transfers and electronic money payments, according to Decree 231 2007.

People caught making or receiving payments over 5,000 euros in cash could face fines of a minimum of 5,000 euros.