How will Italy's airport strikes hit travel on Tuesday?

Cabin staff at Air Dolomiti – a subsidiary of Lufthansa which operates a number of routes from northern Italy to Germany and vice versa – plan to strike for 24 hours on Tuesday, whereas staff at budget carrier Wizz Air plan a four-hour strike, from 1pm to 5pm.

Scheduled flights from both airlines may experience delays and/or cancellations during the day, though some services will be guaranteed to operate as normal under national strike laws.

Handling staff at Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Verona Villafranca and Venezia Marco Polo will take part in a 24-hour strike, while staff at Lamezia Terme airport, Crotone Sant’Anna and Reggio Calabria airport will walk out for two hours, from 10am to midday.

The protests may result in flight delays or cancellations at any one of the involved airport hubs, as well as delays in ground operations including check-in and baggage drop-off or collection services.

Italy’s flag carrier ITA Airways said in a statement that it had been forced to cancel 24 flights – of which 23 scheduled for Thursday – headed to or departing from Milan Linate or Venice Marco Polo. A full list of cancelled flights can be found here.

The airline said that passengers affected by cancellations or changes to scheduled departure times will be able to rebook their journey free of charge or request a full refund by Sunday, June 2nd.

Further cancellations couldn’t be ruled out as the company advised anyone who’s meant to be travelling with them on Tuesday to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

No national airline other than ITA Airways had announced flight cancellations at the time of writing, but we will update this article should further cancellations be announced.

Which flights are guaranteed?

Under Italian law, services scheduled to depart from 7am to 10am and from 6pm to 9pm are protected from strike action and should therefore go ahead as normal on Tuesday, according to Italy’s Civil Aviation Authority (Enac).

Additionally, Enac said Air Dolomiti will guarantee the normal operation of any flight scheduled to depart before the start of the walkout, while Wizz Air is expected to guarantee all inbound intercontinental flights.

You can see a full list of guaranteed flights for both airlines on Enac’s website.

All passengers planning to fly to or from Italian airports on Tuesday are advised to check the status of the flight with their airline before setting off.

What to do if your flight is cancelled

If you're flying to, from or within the EU you have the right to either a refund or rebooking, and the airline must always offer you the choice.

If you're booked onto a later flight and have to wait for more than two hours, you're entitled to assistance such as food and drink. And in the case of cancellations at short notice you may also be able to claim compensation.

Find full details here.

Follow all the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.