Three mountain rescuers killed in Italian Alps

Italy's Senate held a minute of silence for the three soldiers, members of the mountain rescue unit of the financial police, who plunged to their deaths in Val Masino, near the border with Switzerland.

"I feel the pain of the families of the three young soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza mountain rescue who tragically died in Val Masino during a training exercise," Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a statement.

The men fell into a precipice after their rope gave way, according to Italian media reports.

Two helicopters were mobilised to rescue them but the three were killed on impact, the reports said.

The soldiers of the alpine unit are trained for emergency rescue operations in mountainous areas.