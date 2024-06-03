Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Monday:

The bodies of two young women were found on Sunday morning following heavy flooding along the Natisone River, near Udine, news agency Ansa reported.

They were reportedly identified as the bodies of two friends who were swept away by the floodwaters on Friday.

Firefighters had attempted to rescue the three by throwing them a rope, but they were unable to reach it, local media reported.

The search continued for the body of a third person, while the victims' families had been informed, Ansa reported.

Italy repeats opposition to use of weapons in Russia

Italy's foreign minister repeated his opposition over the weekend to Ukraine using Italian weapons inside Russia, warning of a "delicate" situation, AFP reported.

Support is growing among NATO allies for allowing Ukraine to use Western-donated weapons to strike inside Russian territory - but Italy's government remains opposed.

"It is a very delicate moment, we must not make false steps" and must avoid "rash steps and declarations", Antonio Tajani told a meeting in Rapallo, northwest Italy, according to the AGI and ANSA news agencies.

Tajani added that Italy would send another package of aid to Ukraine within "weeks" but that "we will not send even one Italian soldier to fight in Ukraine because we are not at war with Russia".

Smoking rate falls but 1 in 4 still smokes

One in four adults in Italy smokes, rising to one in three among young people, according to a report published by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) for World No Tobacco Day on Friday.

Some 24 percent of adults in Italy smoke, the report found. The number has fallen by six percent over the last 15 years, down from 30 percent in 2008.

Advertisement

Just over 30 per cent of 18-25 year olds use either traditional cigarettes, heated tobacco products or electronic cigarettes, it said.

The report noted a steady fall in the percentage smoking cigarettes, and a rise in those who use both cigarettes and electronic devices.