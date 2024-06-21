When do Italy's sales start in summer 2024?

Advertisement

Under Italian law, shops around the country are allowed just two big saldi, or sales, a year – one in the summer, one in the winter.

The practice aims to boost consumption and give vendors a chance to shift stock from the previous season while ensuring an even playing field between competitors.

The custom actually dates back to the Fascist era, having first been introduced via a 1939 law.

It was then scrapped for about four decades after the collapse of Mussolini's regime, but was brought back in an updated form in 1980.

In 1997, the law was revised to hand autonomy over to individual regions, which is why the length of the summer sales season varies from region to region.

Though Italy’s saldi estivi can go on for over two months in some cases, they run for at least month in all parts of the country, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to pick up a bargain regardless of where in Italy you live.

Here are the official 2024 dates for each Italian region:

Abruzzo: July 6th-September 3rd

Basilicata: July 6th-September 6th

Calabria: July 6th-September 4th

Campania: July 6th-September 3rd

Emilia Romagna: July 6th-September 3rd

Friuli Venezia Giulia: July 6th-September 30th

Lazio: July 6th-August 17th

Liguria: July 6th-August 19th

Lombardy: July 6th-September 3rd

Marche: July 6th-August 31st

Molise: July 6th-September 3rd

Piedmont: July 6th-August 31st

Puglia: July 6th-September 15th

Sardinia: July 6th-September 3rd

Sicily: July 6th-September 15th

Tuscany: July 6th-September 3rd

Umbria: July 6th-September 3rd

Veneto: July 6th-August 31st

Valle d'Aosta: July 6th-September 30th

You may have noticed that the Trentino-Alto Adige region is missing from the above list.

That’s because the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano decide their own sales periods independently from the rest of the country, with start and end dates often varying by municipality (or comune).

To see the dates for this year’s summer sales in each Bolzano comune, visit this website.

How much of a discount can I expect?

Discounts usually start at around 20 to 30 percent of the original price, but can climb as high as 70 percent.

Shops are required to display both the original and discounted prices, so you should know exactly how much of a bargain you're getting.

Italian law states that the items on sale must only come from the season just gone, rather than being stock that’s been sitting on the shelves for months, though the rule is hard to enforce.