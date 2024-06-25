What to expect from Milan's transport strike on Wednesday

Advertisement

The walkout was set to affect the normal operation of buses, trams and underground trains, but not regional or long-distance trains and taxi services.

Lines were expected to be disrupted between 8.45am and 3pm and from 6pm until the end of service, ATM announced in a press release on its website.

The Al Cobas drivers' union said it was calling for higher wages, better contracts, and better sanitation and driver safety conditions, among other things.

"The question of wages and working conditions are a real social emergency," the group said in a press release published to its Facebook page earlier this month.

"Between 2013 and 2023, the purchasing power of gross wages in Italy decreased by 4.5 per cent, while in the other major EU economies it grew at rates ranging from 1.1 per cent in France to 5.7 per cent in Germany."

The walkout marks the third 24-hour strike the union has staged in the space of two months, following previous actions on May 6th and May 31st.

