The tram and metro closures to expect in Rome in July 2024

As Rome prepares for an influx of tens of millions of additional tourists for the 2025 Jubilee year, the city is carrying out extensive works on its public transport network.

In particular, the historic Porta Maggiore depot, first constructed over a century ago, will be upgraded to accommodate the city's new 33-metre trams, according to Roma Today.

All 27 stops on the city's Metro Line A are also undergoing renovations thanks to a €55 million investment that will see some of the stations fitted with new LED lights, a 'vertical forest' wall and overhead mirrors.

Rome's Transport Councillor Eugenio Patanè said the interventions are "fundamental to allow public transport to return to its full efficiency".

Here's what to look out for this month:

Trams

From July 1st to August 4th, tram lines 2 (Flaminio-Mancini) and 8 (Casaletto-Piazza Venezia) will be entirely replaced by bus services, according to a schedule published by Rome's public transport operator ATAC.

Line 3 will remain active as a tram service between Porta Maggiore and Trastevere, but will be replaced by buses between Porta Maggiore and Valle Giulia.

Line 19 will remain in service between Porta Maggiore and Gerani, but replaced by buses between Porta Maggiore and Viale Giulio Cesare/Metro A Ottaviano.

Lines 5 (Gerano-Termini Station) and 14 (Termini Station-Togliatti) are due to remain in service as normal.

Metro

Rome's Line A Spagna metro is scheduled to be closed from July 15th to October 3rd.

The Ottaviano metro stop on the same line will be shut from July 22nd to September 9th.

The Vittorio Emanuele stop, which had been closed for three months, reopened on July 1st.

Strikes

A local strike was announced last week by transport workers union Orsa trasporti for Sunday, July 7th.

If it goes ahead, the walkout is set to affect Rome's entire public transport network including tram, bus, metro, urban and extra-urban railway services from 8.30pm to 12.30am.

For more information on Rome's public transport closures, check the ATAC website when planning your journey.