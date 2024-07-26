Five of the most affordable areas to rent in Rome

Advertisement

The average rental price in Rome will set you back almost €17 per square metre, according to the latest data published by online housing portal Immobiliare.it.

That means that a 50-square-metre apartment would cost around €850 a month on average.

Costs are at an all-time high for Rome, with rental prices per square metre being almost €2 higher than at this time last year.

Experts such as those from estate agency Solo Affitti highlighted in their latest report that the rise of short-term rentals and Rome's upcoming Jubilee were to blame for the hike in prices.

Silvia Spronelli, CEO of Solo Affitti, said on LinkedIn: “We are facing a new scenario in Rome's real estate sector.

“The wait for the Jubilee promises to be a catalyst for the increase in rents in the capital, a phenomenon that is not isolated but which follows a trend already evident in other large Italian metropolises.”

At more than €20 per square metre (that's around €1,000 for a 50-square-metre flat), the historic centre, along with popular haunts Trastevere, Testaccio, San Giovanni, Re di Roma, Parioli, Flaminio, Aventino, Prati, and Salario are off limits to many.

However, there are still a few places in some of the outer parts of Rome where you can get more bang for your buck.

As the available data does not provide an average monthly rental price, we have calculated a monthly average for a 50-square-metre apartment to give a more tangible idea of the prices you can expect.

Appio Claudio and Capannelle

The Appio Claudio and Capannelle zone is perfect for those looking to get away from the chaos of the city. Besides the price, other benefits include being close to Rome’s biggest park (Parco degli Acquedotti) and ring road (Grande Raccordo Anulare) should you want to escape the city and explore the wider Lazio region over the weekend.

Appio Claudio is also near metro stations Subaugusta and Lucio Sestio. Capanelle is a bit further away from the metro stops, but it is served by a rail line transporting residents to Rome’s central station, Termini.

Price per square metre average: €13.45.

Average monthly price for 50 square metres: €672.5

Portuense

This district has similar rental prices to Appio Claudio and Cappanelle. Unlike them though, it is closer to Rome’s city centre and borders on more expensive districts such as Marconi and Monteverde.

Portunese is not served by a metro stop, but it does have a train station. Highlights of the area include its park, Tevere Magliana, which borders on river Tiber.

Price per square metre average: €13.65

Average monthly price for 50 square metres: €682.5

Monti Tiburtina and Pietralata

Admittedly, these two neighbourhoods are not the prettiest, but if getting into work and the centre is a top priority, then they’re probably the best out of the most affordable areas to live in Rome. Each is served by a metro stop, with Tiburtina being Rome’s second largest station after Rome Termini.

Price per square metre average: €14.01

Average monthly price for 50 square metres: €700

Talenti, Monti Sacro and Nuovo Salario

Just north of Monti Tiburtina and Pietralata are the neighbourhoods of Talenti, Monti Sacro and Nuovo Salario. The area is nicer and the slightly higher average price reflects that.

There are metro stops and train stations for commuters, as well as parks and numerous eateries.

Price per square metre average: €14.6

Average monthly price for 50 square metres: €730

Appia Pignatelli, Ardeatino and Montagnola

To get the best out of living in these neighbourhoods, getting a car will be necessary as transport is scarce. However, what these quartieri lack in transport, they make up for in greenery as they’re all close to the famous Appia Antica park. There’s also a wealth of things to do if you fancy staying local over the weekend.

Nevertheless, the area is probably best suited to someone with access to a car or working from home.

Price per square metre average: €14.88

Average monthly price for 50 square metres: €730