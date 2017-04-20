Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
20 April 2017
15:04 CEST+02:00
the last supperleonardo da vincieatalycultureartrestorationdario franceschinimilan

Share this article

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper
File photo: AFP
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
20 April 2017
15:04 CEST+02:00
The founder of Italian food chain Eataly will fund a hi-tech €1 million restoration of Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece, The Last Supper, aimed at preserving the delicate masterpiece.

Eataly entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti made the announcement on Thursday, at a Milan event with Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.

The restoration will clean the air inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, Milan where the world famous artwork is on display.

The adjustments to the convent's microclimate will not only improve the longevity of the painting, but will ensure more visitors can enter the convent to admire the work.

"The Last Supper is a fragile work of art which has been restored many times in its five-hundred years. But this is the first restoration which will guarantee it another five centuries of life," noted Franceschini.

READ ALSO: Italian history buffs track down Da Vinci's relatives

In fact, very little of the original painting - which depicts Jesus seated at his last meal before crucifixion with his twelve apostles - is still intact.

Da Vinci biographers described it as "ruined" just a few decades after its completion, due to humidity in the convent and the method of painting directly onto a dry wall.

Further damage has been caused through attempts at restoration gone wrong, and Allied bombing in the Second World War.

Dario Franceschini said he hoped the project would inspire other private businesses to help fund cultural projects. Recent years have seen a string of famous Italian sites renovated with funds from private donors, many of them from the luxury fashion sector.

An insurance company announced last week it would finance a restoration of Venice's Royal Gardens, just days after fashion house Gucci said it would fund a revamp of the Boboli Gardens in Florence.

Other sites to have received makeovers from private donors include Rome's Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Spanish Steps.

READ ALSO: Italian bar faces backlash over gay Last Supper poster

Italian bar faces backlash over gay Last Supper poster

the last supperleonardo da vincieatalycultureartrestorationdario franceschinimilan

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

A career in the culinary world is a pipe dream for many. But for those with the passion and determination to make it a reality, Ferrandi Paris is a clear choice.

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Rome turns 2770 today: 19 facts about the Eternal City

Silvio Berlusconi's Milan reign comes to an end

Italian arrested for nude Trevi Fountain swim

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover

Damien Hirst's new show divides visitors in Venice

Italy's farmers turn cowpats into crockery at 'Shit Museum'

Rome Metro workers accidentally discovered an ancient aqueduct

Top Italian restaurant loses title as 'world's best'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,564 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper
  2. Brrr! Temperatures drop by 10C across Italy
  3. A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
  4. Teenager fined €10,000 for public peeing in Italy
  5. Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement
Advertisement