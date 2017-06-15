Italy gears up for a day of transport strikes

People wait at a bus station during a previous strike. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Commuters in Italy were on Thursday bracing themselves for a 24-hour transport strike the following day, set to affect trains, buses, underground lines, and air travel.

Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said June 16th would be "a black Friday for transport", thanks to a strike involving several of Italy's most prominent transport unions.

And some sectors planned to begin the strike on Thursday evening.

Three base unions, Cub-Sgb,Usi-Ait, and Cobas Lavoro privato called the strike to protest against "the privatization and liberalization of the sector".

Rail companies including Trenitalia (except in Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta) and Trenord will strike from 9pm on Thursday to 4pm on Friday.



The highspeed Frecciarosse trains, however, will run as normal. Italo, another high-speed train network, has published a list of its guaranteed services.

As for regional trains, they have to guarantee "essential services" between 6am-9am and 6pm-9pm, but commuters should expect a longer wait and more crowded service than usual.

The Leonardo Express service connecting Rome's Fiumicino airport with the central Termini station is also guaranteed to run at scheduled times, though some of the services will be carried out using replacement buses and so may take longer than normal.

Local transport will also be affected.

In Rome, two overlapping strikes have been called by different union groups, one of four and one of 24 hours. The strike action will affect local buses, trains, and underground lines, with service guaranteed until 8:30 am and between 5 pm and 8 pm. Disturbance is likely to be worst between 11 am and 3 pm, when both strikes will be happening simultaneously.

In Milan, transport company ATM said it was not possible to calculate the proportion of staff who would take part in the strike or the frequency at which trains and buses would be able to run during the protest.

In Florence, local bus drivers will strike between 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm, while in Bologna and Ferrara, disruption to local buses and trains is expected all day, though service is guaranteed before 8:30 am and between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Alitalia has cancelled several domestic and international flights and advised all customers planning to travel on Friday or early on Saturday to contact the airline or their travel agent. A full list of the cancelled flights can be viewed on the airline's website.

Airport workers will undertake a 24-hour strike, while cabin crew are striking for between four and 14 hours.