Advertisement

Pope Francis sends message of support for British baby Charlie Gard

AFP
news@thelocal.it
3 July 2017
08:48 CEST+02:00
charlie gardpope francishealth

Share this article

Pope Francis sends message of support for British baby Charlie Gard
File photo of Pope Francis speaking at St Peter's basilica. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
3 July 2017
08:48 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis expressed his support on Sunday for the British parents of a baby with a rare genetic disease, saying he hoped doctors would allow them to "care for their child until the end".

Ten-month-old Charlie Gard, who has brain damage, is shortly to be taken off life support after a ruling against his parents by British courts and the European Court of Human Rights.

His parents had been fighting to take him to the United States for treatment for his form of mitochondrial disease, but the courts ruled that he should be allowed to die with dignity.

READ ALSO: Pope opens free launderette for Rome's poor and homeless

"The Holy Father follows with affection and emotion the affair of little Charlie Gard and expresses his closeness to his parents," the Vatican said in a statement.

"He prays for them, hoping that their desire to accompany and care for their child until the end is not disregarded," it said.

The Italian term used - "curare" - can be translated as "care for" or "treat" but the Vatican press office could not provide an official translation into English.

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London, which has been treating Charlie, issued a statement on Friday following the European court's decision which did not specify when life support would be removed.

"Together with Charlie's parents we are putting plans in place for his care, and to give them more time together as a family," it said, asking for privacy for the baby's parents.

The courts had ruled that keeping the baby on life support would only prolong his suffering as there was no hope of his recovering from the disease which causes progressive muscle weakness, including in key organs such as the heart.

A small group of hundred protesters held a demonstration outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday, shouting "Save Charlie Gard" next to a banner that read "Murder".

READ ALSO: Trump promises to promote peace after 'fantastic' meeting with the pope

charlie gardpope francishealth

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Pope dismisses doctrine chief in turbulent week for Vatican

ANALYSIS: Charges against Cardinal Pell bring taint of abuse to the top of the Catholic Church

Cardinal cut: Italy's tailor to the stars of the Church

Pope Francis to send funds to South Sudan after Vatican rules out papal visit

The Vatican's auditor general has resigned without explanation

Four cardinals are challenging Pope Francis' authority in a row over reforms

Pope Francis honours progressive postwar priests with pilgrimage

A new antibiotic that could fight drug-resistant bacteria has been found in Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement

Around Sicily in ten classic Italian films

Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian

Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations

Where to get the cheapest (and most extortionate) coffee in Italy
Advertisement
3,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Body of Berlin attack suspect returned to Tunisia
  2. Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
  3. Italy manhunt for escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'
  4. Pope dismisses doctrine chief in turbulent week for Vatican
  5. Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement