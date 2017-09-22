Advertisement

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
22 September 2017
10:15 CEST+02:00
taorminasicilylegaltourismfood

Share this article

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement
Tourists walk down a street in central Taormina. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
22 September 2017
10:15 CEST+02:00
In Italy's popular tourist resorts, it's common to see waiters standing outside restaurants, chatting to potential customers and beckoning them in.

But the mayor of Taormina, a seaside town in Sicily, has now banished waiters from the pavement in the town's historic centre.

The measure comes after a brawl between waiters at two rival restaurants in August, which saw seven people reported to police.

Footage of the incident went viral across social media, with videos showing staff exchanging punches and kicks, as tourists abandoned their meals and fled the restaurant. 

Local police at the time said the brawl was "probably linked to the desire to attract more customers" and ordered the temporary closure of the two restaurants, for ten and six days respectively.

The new regulation, passed by mayor Eligio Giardina, orders restaurant owners to "ensure that their staff in charge of welcoming guests remain within the area belonging [to the business]".

Business owners are also required to "immediately install railings" to mark out the space they are permitted to use, leaving a space of 1.6 metres for customers to use.

Any restaurant or bar owner whose staff are caught flouting the ban face fines of between €25 and €500, and authorities may also close the eatery for up to five days.

Over summer, Taormina went into lockdown as it hosted a G7 summit, with mayor Giardina saying he had "pulled off the impossible" in putting all the necessary security measures in place. Around 7,000 members of security forces patrolled the town while the coastal promenade was declared off limits for a lack of escape routes.

The state spent over €14 million euros to repair the town's pot-holed roads and crumbling ruins, but locals complained about holiday makers being scared off by the disruption which came at the height of the summer season.

READ ALSO: Around Sicily in ten classic films

Around Sicily in ten classic Italian films

Photo: Patrick Hertzog/AFP

taorminasicilylegaltourismfood

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy

Rome mayor calls for stronger laws to tackle rape after 'black month' for sexual assaults

German NGO urges Italy to release seized migrant rescue boat

Vatican corruption trial: Charity directors 'revamped cardinal's flat with hospital money'

Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy

Setback for Five Star Movement in Sicily as court questions online vote result

The 'World's Best Gelato' has been crowned after a three-year contest

Seven cosy cafes for studying or working in Bologna
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement

This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy

What to expect at Milan Fashion Week: Hot new talent and bans on ultra-thin models
Advertisement

Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
Advertisement
3,244 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian girl, 15, dead after being shot while walking to school
  2. This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy
  3. Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot
  4. Rome mayor calls for stronger laws to tackle rape after 'black month' for sexual assaults
  5. Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement