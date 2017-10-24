Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Italy's legendary Buffon named goalie of the year

24 October 2017
12:45 CEST+02:00
Gianluigi Buffon in goal for Juventus. Photo: Miguel Media/AFP
24 October 2017
12:45 CEST+02:00
Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon has been named goalkeeper of the year at Fifa’s awards for the world’s finest footballers.

The Azzurri’s legendary goalie beat Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich and Keylor Navas of Real Madrid to take the first ever title of The Best FIFA Goalkeeper at a ceremony in London on Monday night.

Buffon, who captains both the Italian national side and Serie A champions Juventus, said it was “a great honour to have received this award at my age”.

At 39, “Gigi” is a veteran of world football. This month he celebrates 20 years playing for his country.

He’s leading Italy in their World Cup 2018 campaign, but has said he’s “99.9 percent certain” it will be his last tournament at home or abroad.

“I’m going to have one final, intense season, rich in big moments, and then it will be time to say enough is enough,” Buffon told Sky Sport 24 in June.

Both Buffon and Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci were picked for Fifa’s World 11 of 2017 at Monday’s awards.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was named Best Men’s Player for the second year in a row, while Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens took the women’s title.  

