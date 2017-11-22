Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
22 November 2017
11:22 CET+01:00
emaeuropean medicines agencybarcelonamilanroberto maroni

Share this article

Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni
The current European Medicines Agency office in London. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
22 November 2017
11:22 CET+01:00
The Italian government is irked by Spain's decision to back Amsterdam rather than Milan as host of the European Union's key drug agency when it leaves London after Brexit, regional president Roberto Maroni said.

Both Barcelona and Milan were candidates to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) when it departs the UK, but while the Catalan capital was eliminated in the early rounds of the voting process, the Italian city made it to the final two.

Milan tied with Amsterdam in the last round as both had the same number of votes, and the ultimate decision was then made by drawing lots, resulting in a Dutch win.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, which cites sources close to the matter, the Milan candidacy felt betrayed by Spain because the latter cast its final vote in favour of Amsterdam, despite a reported agreement between the two Mediterranean governments to vote for each other if one of their cities was eliminated in a previous round.

READ ALSO: Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

Lombardy regional president Roberto Maroni supported that claim while speaking to the media on Tuesday, saying Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni was "very angry" with Spain's decision to vote for Amsterdam and "rivalry and resentment won over strategy".

Maroni, a member of the far-right Northern League which campaigns for further regional autonomy, threatened to give greater backing to the Catalan independence movement in retaliation: "We will more strongly support Catalonia in its demand for autonomy and independence".

Madrid denied having an agreement with Italy, however, and instead said it made a deal with the Netherlands. "We reached an agreement with the Netherlands and also spoke about the possibility of reaching one with Italy, but never closed it, so what we did was fulfil our commitment," Spain's Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told news agency Europa Press.

Dastis added that he was unaware of any unhappiness on the part of the Italian government.

READ ALSO: Madrid and Catalan separatists trade blame over EMA failure

The failure of Spain’s own candidacy has been the subject of debate at home. The central government blames Catalonia’s independence drive, while separatists said it was Madrid’s heavy-handed approach in quashing the independence movement that caused the loss.

The EMA also caused a further diplomatic bust-up in northern Europe, with Denmark’s foreign minister saying earlier this week that Sweden had "let down" its Nordic neighbour in the voting process.

READ ALSO: Sweden let us down in EMA vote, Denmark says

emaeuropean medicines agencybarcelonamilanroberto maroni
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

The Italian nursery pulling down the walls of prison

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes

Italy recalls frozen spinach feared to contain hallucinogenic mandrake

Technology sheds new light on master of shade

Italian brands celebrate 'strong women' and food on Milan Fashion Week catwalks

What to expect at Milan Fashion Week: Hot new talent and bans on ultra-thin models

19-year-old arrested for impersonating priest to visit Milan Duomo for free
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy’s taxi drivers on strike nationwide
  2. Italy’s Five Star Movement takes control of former mafia town Ostia
  3. Football: Juventus 'gobsmacked' after Serie A shocker
  4. Bologna priest compares abortion to mafia killings
  5. Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement