Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Unesco declares Naples pizza 'intangible heritage'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 December 2017
10:01 CET+01:00
naplespizzaunesco

Share this article

Unesco declares Naples pizza 'intangible heritage'
A Neapolitan pizzaiolo at work. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 December 2017
10:01 CET+01:00
Naples' pizza twirling joined Unesco's list of "intangible heritage" on Thursday, securing the coveted status alongside a host of cultural treasures.

The art of "pizzaiuolo" – which has been handed down for generations in the southern Italian city – was given the nod by the UN cultural body's World Heritage Committee, who met on the South Korean island of Jeju.

It comes after some two million people joined a petition to support Naples' application, according to Sergio Miccu, head of the Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli – no doubt buoyed by his offer of complimentary pizza if the age-old culinary tradition joined the prestigious list.

"We'll be giving out free pizza in the streets," Miccu earlier told AFP.

The custom goes far beyond the pizzaiuolo's spectacular handling of the dough – hurling it into the air in order to "oxygenate" it – to include songs and stories that have turned pizza-making into a time-honoured social ritual.

"Victory!" Maurizio Martina, Italy's minister for agriculture, food and forestry, wrote on Twitter. "Another step towards the protection of Italy's food and wine heritage."

Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio, a former agriculture minister who attended the proceedings in Jeju, said in a video posted on Twitter: "Long live the art of Neapolitan pizzaiuolo!"

Thirty-four candidates were seeking to join the list of intangible heritage, created in 2003 mainly to raise awareness, although Unesco also sometimes offers financial or technical support to countries struggling to protect their traditions.

The list already included more than 350 traditions, art forms and practices from Spain's flamenco dancing to Indonesian batik fabrics, to more obscure entries such as a Turkish oil wrestling festival and the Mongolian coaxing ritual for camels.

 

naplespizzaunesco
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

Naples pizza twirling seeks nod as Unesco 'intangible'

Italian ham company to fund restoration of Naples catacombs fresco

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show

Naples fights mafia - with first bookshop in 50 years

What makes Neapolitan pizza one of the world's cultural treasures?

Mafia boss accused of using the head of a decapitated rival as a football

Huge fire breaks out at Italian frozen pizza factory

This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception?
  2. Nearly 200 journalists in Italy are under police protection
  3. Colosseum's new director pledges to rid the area of the 'suk'
  4. Italian bishop criticises nativity scene over migrant dinghy
  5. Mafia 'godmother' arrested in Palermo
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement