Nativity scene made of nuts, fruit peels and beans goes on display

A nativity scene made of white beans, corn kernels and fruit peels has got Italians going nuts for it.

Nativity scenes come in all shapes and sizes. The Catalans place a small man taking a poo on theirs. The defecating farmer figurine is known as 'El Caganer' – the crapper.

Now an Italian artist is being hailed for his nativity scene made entirely out of nuts, vegetable waste and fruit peels.

The nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Christian tradition, is on public display in the church in the village of Luzzogno, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont.

"With the white beans I assembled the flocks of sheep, with the corn kernels, the shells of peanuts and walnuts, the walls of the houses while the acorns turned out to be excellent hats," Giacomino Rinaldi, the artist, told Italian daily La Stampa.

The founder, Giacomino Rinaldi, said last year that the idea came to him because "he wanted to make a nativity that was essentially poor, like Jesus, who was born poor."

The artist sought to recreate Piedmont's Valle Strona, complete with ancient marble caves and replicas of real churches.