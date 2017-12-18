Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

‘We’re scared of immigration, not Europe,’ say Italian voters

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 December 2017
17:18 CET+01:00
immigrationelectioneu

Share this article

‘We’re scared of immigration, not Europe,’ say Italian voters
The head of the Northern League, Matteo Salvini, leads a rally against Italy's proposed citizenship law. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 December 2017
17:18 CET+01:00
Fear over migrants, not euro-scepticism, is fuelling populism in Italy ahead of next year’s general election, according to a survey by La Stampa and the Financial Times.

The two centrist newspapers last month asked their readers to share their concerns ahead of the spring vote, and those who did put multiculturalism high on the list.

Of the more than 1,100 people who responded, fewer than half said that they believed in a multiethnic Italy. Most rejected the idea or said they had grave doubts about it.

The findings are not necessarily representative, given that the sample was self-selecting. According to La Stampa, respondents mainly came from the north of Italy, the country’s wealthy industrial heartland and home of the far-right, anti-immigration, anti-EU Northern League.

Nationwide opinion polls show the governing centre-left Democratic Party (PD) losing ground to the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), which like the Northern League has long criticized the European Union and the single currency – though it has recently begun to soften its opposition.

The snapshot of voters’ views provided by La Stampa and the Financial Times indicate that their readers aren’t looking to take Italy out of Europe or the eurozone.

“More than two-thirds of our readers believe that the EU has helped the country, and they are largely opposed to leaving it,” La Stampa said – even those who planned to vote for M5S or the League.

More likely to motivate them to vote outside the mainstream was immigration. One pensioner from the province of Brescia in northern Italy, for instance, told the paper that he – a longtime Democrat – was considering voting for the Northern League for the first time in his life “to send a signal”.

“Immigration can be a necessity and a resource, but Italy is not capable of governing it effectively,” he said.

As that case illustrates, concerns about immigration aren’t limited to the far-right. Supporters of the PD show “considerable unease” too, La Stampa said, quoting some of its Democrat readers’ fears about Italy’s immigration policies, about Islam and about the examples of other countries in Europe that have also taken in immigrants.

Its readers nonetheless remained mostly favourable towards Angela Merkel, the chancellor who has overseen mass immigration to Germany, and negative towards the election of President Donald Trump and Britain’s vote to leave the EU.  

A poll shortly after the Brexit referendum found that, unlike most Europeans, Italians had an increasingly unfavourable perception of the EU, with one in three saying that Italy should leave the bloc.

immigrationelectioneu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

You won't believe how many Stockholmers are actually immigrants

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Italy's Five Star Movement leader softens stance on euro and party alliances ahead of 2018 election

The date for next year's Italian general election has been set: reports

Sharp drop in number of migrants entering Italy by sea

Nearly 50,000 young people left Italy last year

Nearly 900 migrants rescued off Libya arrive in Italy

Italian government debt 'reason for concern': EU

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

Sicilian lawmaker suspected of paying 25 euros per vote
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy bakes world's biggest Christmas cake panettone
  2. Royal row as body of king who aided Mussolini returns to Italy
  3. Italy indignant after Austria offers passports to South Tyroleans
  4. Vatican returns shrunken 'warrior' head to Ecuador
  5. Suspect in Spain police slaying agrees to be extradited to Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement