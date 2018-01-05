Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Thousands stranded amid avalanche risk in northern Italy

5 January 2018
snowfall avalanche cervinia alto adige

Cervinia valley, Alto Adige. Stock image/Depositphotos
Some 12,000 people were stranded in the Alto Adige region after a road leading to the Breuil-Cervinia ski area was closed due to the danger of an avalanche amid heavy snowfall.

The risk warning has been upgraded to four (strong) since Tuesday, when two people were killed by an avalanche in the Val Venosta area.

Skiers have packed resorts across Italy’s north, making the most of the ample snowfall after a sparse season last year as well as the holiday period.

Some two metres fell in the Breuil-Cervania area within 24 hours, prompting the closure of the Valtournenche Road and trapping 12,000 people.

“For two hours I shoveled snow to dig-out my car, only to arrive to discover the road closed. We’re stuck here and cannot ski anywhere,” one skier called Federico told La Stampa.

“Our holiday is ruined.”

The road was due to reopen on Friday and while the snowfall has abated, more is expected over the Epiphany holiday weekend.

There have also been avalanches in the Valsavarenche, Oyace and Rhemes ski resorts in Val D’Aosta, as well as in Cormayeur. 

  

snowfall avalanche cervinia alto adige
