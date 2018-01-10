Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Migration issues top agenda for southern EU summit in Rome

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 January 2018
09:49 CET+01:00
migrationeu

Share this article

Migration issues top agenda for southern EU summit in Rome
People rescued from the Mediterranean after attempting the crossing from Libya to Europe in December 2017. Photo: Federico Scoppa/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 January 2018
09:49 CET+01:00
The heads of seven southern European states gather in Rome on Wednesday to tackle one of the stubbornest thorns in the EU's side: flows of migrants from war-torn and impoverished countries.

The leaders of Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain will meet in the Italian capital for a short meeting at 7pm, followed by a joint press conference and a working dinner.

It will be the fourth meeting of the 'Southern Seven' since Greece's Alexis Tsipras launched the initiative in September 2016. The group met twice last year, in Lisbon and Madrid.

Issues on the agenda are expected to range from the future of the eurozone, to efforts to propel growth, employment and investment, as well as preparation for the 2019 European Parliament elections. But from overcrowded reception centres on Greek islands to packed boats heading for Spain, the hottest topic is bound to be migrants.

For Italy, 2017 was a turning point: the country went from large-scale arrivals in the first six months to a sharp drop off, thanks to controversial agreements in Libya. In the end some 119,000 people landed here, down 35 percent on 2016.

For its part, Spain saw a notable increase in Algerians and Moroccans sailing in, from 6,000 attempting the crossing in 2016 to nearly 23,000 picked up last year.

In Greece, an accord struck between the EU and Turkey limited the number of arrivals to 28,800 people – six times fewer than in 2016 – but it did not solve the problem of how to care for those who had already made the journey.

The toll of dead or missing in the Mediterranean dropped from nearly 5,000 during crossings in 2016 to 3,116 in 2017, mostly off the coast of Libya. 

But the start of 2018 has seen some grim statistics. Between 90 and 100 migrants were missing after their makeshift boat sank off Libya, the country's navy said late on Tuesday. Ten migrants also died last weekend and dozens more are missing after their boat sank.

Apart from rescues at sea, asylum applications – and the inevitable delays and lengthy appeals – have placed great strain on some countries.Greece is struggling to deal with over 50,000 migrants and refugees, 14,000 of whom are crammed into tents or centres on overcrowded Aegean islands.

In Italy, the authorities have stopped providing details on the number of asylum seekers housed in its reception centres, with the last available figures showing there were almost 200,000 last spring.

Despite a proliferation of small structures aimed at improving integration, tens of thousands of people are still forced to idle away their days in large centres as a climate of mistrust and racism grows ahead of the general election on March 4th.

Spain has faced a backlash over the state of the detention centres where migrants are held before being expelled. Anger was fuelled in December after the apparent suicide of an Algerian who was locked up in a prison in Andalusia along with nearly 500 other migrants for lack of space elsewhere.

The southern European countries have urged time and again for the migrant burden to be shared across the EU.

"Italy can no longer continue to pay for everyone, in financial terms as well as in terms of political effort," Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday in Brussels.

Interior Minister Marco Minniti – the man behind the morally questionable deal with Libya, backed by Brussels, to block migrants from setting out for Europe – has urged the EU to follow Italy's lead on humanitarian corridors.

Three days before Christmas, Rome was the first to welcome a group of 162 Ethiopian, Somali and Yemeni refugees who flew directly in from crisis-hit Libya. Some 10,000 refugees are expected to follow in 2018, Minniti said – provided they are spread across the EU.

With France also facing a record increase in asylum applications, the migration issue is also expected to figure at a bilateral meeting on Thursday between President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

By Fanny Carriere

migrationeu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

More than 80 rescued, dozens missing in Mediterranean boat wreck

‘We’re scared of immigration, not Europe,’ say Italian voters

Amnesty International: European governments are 'complicit' in abuse of migrants in Libya

Libya, Italy to join forces against people traffickers

Year in review: Italy's major news stories from 2017

Italy's Five Star Movement leader softens stance on euro and party alliances ahead of 2018 election

From horror journey of migration to Italian fashion world

Italian government debt 'reason for concern': EU
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten reasons to add Palermo, Italy's cultural capital, to your 2018 bucket list
  2. Over 160 suspects arrested in German-Italian anti-mafia sweep
  3. In Italy, the battle for next year's election is just beginning
  4. Italian teachers start school term with strike
  5. Avalanches in the north, record heat in the south: Italy hit by extreme weather
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement