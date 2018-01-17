Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

1,400 migrants brought to Italy, two bodies recovered after rescue at sea

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
17 January 2018
09:20 CET+01:00
migrationmediterraneaneu

Share this article

1,400 migrants brought to Italy, two bodies recovered after rescue at sea
File photo of a Mediterranean rescue operation: Federico Scoppa/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
17 January 2018
09:20 CET+01:00
Some 1,400 migrants were pulled to safety in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, while rescuers recovered two lifeless bodies from boats attempting the perilous crossing, Italy's coast guard said.

The Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms said it had come to the aid of an overcrowded boat carrying some 400 people in extremely dangerous conditions, and one of the dead was a child.

Vessels belonging to the Italian police and coast guard, the EU's anti-trafficking mission Sophia and Proactiva launched 11 separate rescue operations to save people from seven dinghies, three small wooden boats and one large one.

Proactiva said there were 175 women and 75 children among those it rescued, adding that they had spent "too many hours crammed into two levels in terrible conditions. (The boat) could sink at any moment".

Those rescued had been "breathing death," it added. "An unbearable sight. A dead child, and there may be more. More innocent corpses for the death toll of shame," it said on Twitter in Spanish.

Nearly 1,000 people have been rescued and brought to Italy since the start of the year, down 60 percent on arrivals registered in the same period last year, according to Italy's interior ministry.

The numbers being plucked from rickety boats has dropped significantly since Italy forged a controversial Brussels-backed deal last summer with forces in Libya to block migrants from setting out for Europe.

The UN's refugee agency said 173 people have died attempting the crossing from North Africa in 2018.

READ ALSO: Lombardy candidate backtracks after claim migration threatens Italy's 'white race'

migrationmediterraneaneu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italy's election is a political risk for the EU, economic commissioner warns

Lombardy candidate backtracks over claim that migration threatens Italy’s ‘white race’

Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France

Southern EU countries demand united EU policy on migration

More than 80 rescued, dozens missing in Mediterranean boat wreck

255 migrants rescued in Med: Italian coastguard

Year in review: Italy's major news stories from 2017

‘We’re scared of immigration, not Europe,’ say Italian voters
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language
  2. Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
  3. Dolce & Gabbana's royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week
  4. Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France
  5. Italy holds security summit on Naples’ teen gang violence
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement