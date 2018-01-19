World's oldest Olympian dies at home in Italy

Marangoni, who competed in gymnastics, was the only surviving participant of the 1928 Games in Amsterdam, where she competed aged 12.
Prima medaglia femminile italiana ai Giochi. Conquistò l’argento nella ginnastica a Amsterdam 1928. Il mondo dello sport italiano piange la scomparsa di Carla Marangoni 👉 https://t.co/7FOG1DBTIM pic.twitter.com/f5GDgIWLIx— CONI (@Coninews) January 19, 2018
"She will remain an unforgettable protagonist in the history of Italian sport and the Olympic movement," said CONI in a statement.
Marangoni's medal was the first by an Italian woman at the Olympics. She died at her home in Pavia in northern Italy.
