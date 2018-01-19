Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
World's oldest Olympian dies at home in Italy

19 January 2018
Photo: John D McHugh/AFP
Italian Carla Marangoni, who won a silver at the 1928 Games and was the oldest living Olympic medallist, has died at the age of 102 years, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Friday.

Marangoni, who competed in gymnastics, was the only surviving participant of the 1928 Games in Amsterdam, where she competed aged 12.

"She will remain an unforgettable protagonist in the history of Italian sport and the Olympic movement," said CONI in a statement.

Marangoni's medal was the first by an Italian woman at the Olympics. She died at her home in Pavia in northern Italy.

 

