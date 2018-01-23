Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy has a worse quality of life than China: survey

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 January 2018
15:35 CET+01:00
lifestylequality of life

Share this article

Italy has a worse quality of life than China: survey
Italy gets top scores for heritage, but loses marks for its economy and liveability. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 January 2018
15:35 CET+01:00
If you want good job prospects, affordable living and political stability, you're better off in China than Italy, according to a new global survey.

The 2018 Best Countries report places Italy 22nd out of 80 countries for quality of life – behind Canada, the Nordic countries, the UK, the US and China, among others.

Overall Italy places 15th on the list, which is based on global perceptions. More than 21,000 people worldwide scored countries on factors including liveability, global influence, culture and economic appeal.

While Italy got top marks for cultural influence, heritage and adventure, it floundered in the 'open for business' and entrepreneurship categories. 


Italy's overall 2018 ranking.

While Italy's economic woes are well known, what's more surprising – to the Italian press, at least – is how poorly people rank Italy for quality of life, which has long been the country's trump card.

The fact that Italy doesn't even make the top 20 is a "sign that perhaps the bureaucracy, the lack of services, precarious employment and general fragility of rules typical of the Bel paese ultimately count for more than climate or food", observes La Stampa.


A breakdown of how participants scored Italy for quality of life.

The picture of Italy that emerges from the ranking is of a country that's better to visit than to live in. 

"While Italy may make an ideal tourist destination, life in the country is more complicated," the report noted, pointing to organized crime, corruption, the gender gap, youth unemployment, an ageing population, tensions over immigration and rising populism in politics as some of the underlying causes for concern.

Many foreigners who move to Italy report being disappointed with what they find: according to one recent expat survey, around 50 percent of respondents said they were unhappy with their job prospects in Italy and earned less than they had at home. 

The picture may vary according to where in Italy you live. National surveys consistently find a broad gap between the quality of life in the north of Italy, home to most of the country's industry and commerce, and in the poorer south, where income and life expectancy are typically lower. 

Despite its drawbacks, Italy rose one place in the overall Best Countries ranking this year: in 2017 it placed 16th, with a similar distribution of scores.

The top-ranked country, both this year and last, was Switzerland.  

Now in its third year, the the Best Countries report is a joint project by digital news service US News & World Report, marketing company Y&R and the Wharton School, a business school at the University of Pennsylvania.

lifestylequality of life
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

This northern province has the highest quality of life in Italy

21 photos that could only be taken in Italy

OPINION: Italians might just hold the secret to a more productive workday

The story of Italy in 15 handy maps

Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy

Life on a Tuscan olive oil farm: 'After a couple of years, my parents realized I wasn't coming back'

Moving to Italy: Four tech tools to ease the transition

Getting to grips with the ungrippable: More Italian life lessons
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five easy Italian words with an interesting history
  2. What you need to know about Italy's 2018 election
  3. Pope urges end to violence against women
  4. Venice authorities open inquiry into €1,100 restaurant bill for tourists
  5. Italy has a worse quality of life than China: survey
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement