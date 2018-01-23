Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Tourists evacuated by helicopter amid avalanches in South Tyrol

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 January 2018
18:24 CET+01:00
weathertravelavalanchesouth tyrolski

Share this article

Tourists evacuated by helicopter amid avalanches in South Tyrol
The Vinschgau valley in South Tyrol, where an avalanche narrowly missed a hotel. Photo: manfredxy/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 January 2018
18:24 CET+01:00
Around 160 people were evacuated from South Tyrol on Tuesday after a series of avalanches in the region.

Helicopters were sent to pick up some 80 tourists staying at the Langtauferer Hof hotel in Vallelunga, in the Venosta or Vinschgau valley in Bolzano province, after an avalanche struck nearby. 

The snow hit the upper floor of a house, but the inhabitants – who were on the ground floor at the time – were not injured.

Another 80 or so people in other houses in the area were also flown to safety, local radio reported. Emergency services remain on stand-by. 

Authorities raised the avalanche warning to maximum on Monday for parts of South Tyrol after a weekend of heavy snow and strong winds. 

Villages in Val Senales, also called the Schnalstal valley, have been cut off since Sunday after thick snow forced authorities to close a provincial road. Over 100 tourists are thought to be stranded as workers continue to clear the route.

The risk is also high in Piedmont, where a large avalanche on Monday night blocked state highway 659 between Chiesa and San Michele. It remains impassable except on foot.

Meanwhile the road to the ski resort of Breuil-Cervinia in the Aosta Valley was being cleared for reopening on Tuesday, having been shut since Sunday night due to avalanche danger. It's the third time this month that the popular resort has been cut off by dangerous weather conditions.

weathertravelavalanchesouth tyrolski
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Avalanche warnings leave tourists trapped in South Tyrol ski resorts

Italy marks one year since deadly Rigopiano avalanche

High winds batter Italy, toppling trees and whipping up waves

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Italian regulator fines six travel booking sites for unfair practices

Italy’s biggest bank to invest €5 billion in tourism

Ryanair braced for February strike by Italian unions

Ski resorts in Italian Alps reconnected after avalanche shutdown
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five easy Italian words with an interesting history
  2. What you need to know about Italy's 2018 election
  3. Venice authorities open inquiry into €1,100 restaurant bill for tourists
  4. Italy has a worse quality of life than China: survey
  5. Pope urges end to violence against women
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement