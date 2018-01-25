Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Three dead and ten seriously hurt as train derails near Milan
A photo of the train which derailed. Photo: Italian Fire Service
The death toll after a regional train derailed near Milan in northern Italy has risen to three, with a further ten people seriously injured, emergency services said.

All of the dead were women, news agency Ansa reported. Two of them have been publicly identified: Pierangela Tadini, 51, a resident of Vanzago, and Giuseppina Pirri, a 39-year-old from Cernusco sul Naviglio. 

About 100 other people sustained injuries, Cristina Corbetta, an official with the regional emergency services in Milan, told Sky TG24.

"Unfortunately the train was full, and if the current toll ends up staying as it is it would almost be a miracle. The train was packed with commuters and students," said Milan's police commissioner Marcello Cardona.

In pictures: Rescue effort and aftermath of train derailment near Milan

By mid-morning, the emergency services operation to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage had been concluded after a two-hour search, firefighters said. A team of 90 firefighters were at work at the scene.

One woman told the newspaper La Repubblica that her daughter had called her on her phone to say "Mummy, help, the train is derailing" as the accident happened. Since then, the woman said there has been no reply on her daughter's telephone.

Italian media quoted witnesses as saying the train began to shake heavily as if it was travelling over rocks. Then it braked suddenly and derailed. 

One of the carriages jack-knifed across the track, bent almost at a right angle.

The train, bound for Porta Garibaldi, derailed at 7am between Segrate and Pioltello, emergency services said. Many of the passengers on board were daily commuters, travelling to Italy's economic capital.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear. Milan's public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the incident, according to Ansa.

Technicians from Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), the company responsible for maintaining Italy's railway tracks, found a 20cm gap in the tracks around 2km behind where the train derailed, in a section where maintenance work was due to be carried out, sources told the news agency.   

It is possible that the rail may have given way as the first carriages of the train passed over it, leading the wheels of the central carriages to come off the tracks. However, RFI said it was still working to establish whether that was "the cause or a consequence of the incident".

Pictures show new rails laid out next to the track, which was due to be replaced.


Rescue helicopters are seen at the site of the crash, airlifting the most seriously injured to hospital. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP

 

Milan police chief Marcello Cardona told La Stampa that technicians investigating the incident had "identified a breakdown between carriages" but said further investigations were underway to ascertain exactly what happened. 

Only the cars in the middle of the train derailed.


Photos from the scene showed injured survivors being evacuated, the more serious receiving first aid in a field close by. Others were transported to hospital via road or helicopter.

Photos shared by firefighters show the extent of the damage within the train. Photo: Italian fire service

According to the Repubblica daily, the nearby Monza hospital has postponed all elective procedures (in other words, non-urgent ones) to prepare to treat the derailment victims.

As a result of the incident, rail and car traffic in the area were experiencing delays on Thursday morning.

Trenord said in posts on social media that rail traffic was interrupted "due to a technical problem, which required intervention from the relevant authorities". More detailed information about how regular traffic has been affected can be found on the company's website.

Several users of social media criticized the company over use of the term 'inconveniente' ('problem' or 'mishap') to describe the deadly accident.

It is the most serious rail accident in Italy since 23 people were killed in a high-speed head-on collision between two passenger trains in July 2016 in the southern Puglia region.

A string of rail executives, including the former head of Italian railways, was convicted over that disaster after being judged responsible for poor infrastructure and risk-avoidance systems which contributed to the derailment.

More to follow. 

