Sign up here for a weekly dose of Italy in your inbox

Want to keep up-to-date with the latest headlines in Italy and make sure you don't miss out on fascinating features and opinion articles about the Mediterranean nation?

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter here.

The Local Italy sends out a weekly update of the biggest headlines to make sure you don't miss a thing, and you'll also get articles about culture, travel and language, as well as handy how-to guides for living and working in Italy. You can read this week's newsletter below.

We'll guide you through the twists and turns of the election campaign (and don't forget we're publishing daily politics recaps as we approach voting day!), as well as the other big news stories each week, and some quirky ones too. We've also got you covered when it comes to the Italian language, travel tips, food, and careers advice.

Register for the newsletter to get it straight into your inbox every Thursday, whether you live in Italy or just wonder about it from afar. Just click on this link - the newsletter is free.

Please send the link to friends and family if you think they would also like to sign up. You can also choose to receive news and updates from The Local's other countries, if you're wondering what's going on over the border in France and Spain, or even further afield in northern Europe.

Here's what this week's newsletter looked like: