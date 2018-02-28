Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy reveals shortlist for new national football coach

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 February 2018
19:02 CET+01:00
footballsport

Share this article

Italy reveals shortlist for new national football coach
Antonio Conte is one of three picks to coach Italy's national team. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 February 2018
19:02 CET+01:00
Italy's new coach will be Antonio Conte or Roberto Mancini or Luigi Di Biagio, Italian federation vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta said on Wednesday.

"We plan on appointing the new coach by June. Conte, Mancini or Di Biagio. These are the names, it won't be anyone else," said Costacurta at Italy's Coverciano training camp outside Florence.

Former AC Milan star Costacurta has been given the task of finding a replacement for Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy's World Cup exit.

All three are former Italian international players. Costacurta did not mention former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, who has said he would leave French club Nantes if offered the Italy job.

Conte, 48, coached Italy from 2014 to the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championship before taking over at Chelsea.

"I never said I preferred Conte," continued Costacurta, who had said in an interview this week the Chelsea boss was the number-one choice.

"I only said that having already worked with the national team, he has the right characteristics.

"Given we don't have any outstanding talents at the moment, we need a very good coach, and the names I've mentioned are good coaches."

Zenit Saint Petersburg coach Mancini, 53, has said he wants the job to fulfil his dream of winning the World Cup.

Mancini has won silverware with all clubs he has managed. He led Manchester City in 2012 to their first English title in 44 years, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan and Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio, and a Turkish Cup with Galatasary.

Italy Under-21 coach Di Biagio, 46, a former Roma and Inter Milan defensive midfielder, has little coaching experience and has been appointed as interim national coach for friendlies against Argentina and England next month.

Costacurta added that he agreed with Di Biagio, who wants to call up Italy goalkeeping icon Gianluigi Buffon, 40, for the friendlies.

"I agree with Buffon's final contribution for Italy not being that evening against Sweden," he added of Buffon's decision to retire after Italy lost two World Cup play-offs.

"We gave Di Biagio the chance of choosing what he thinks is best for these two friendlies."

footballsport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Snowmen and skiers in Rome after historic snowfall
  2. Here's how heavy snowfall is affecting Italy
  3. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  4. Italy braces for more freezing weather as snow causes traffic chaos
  5. Today in Italian politics: Italy's latest candidate for prime minister is a real clown
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement