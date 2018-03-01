Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police detain Italian mafia suspects named by murdered Slovakian journalist

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
1 March 2018
13:55 CET+01:00
mafiaslovakiamurdercrimecorruptionndrangheta

Share this article

Police detain Italian mafia suspects named by murdered Slovakian journalist
People in Bratislava hold a vigil for murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova. Photo: Vladimir Simicek/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
1 March 2018
13:55 CET+01:00
Slovak police said on Thursday they detained several Italian businessmen named by murdered journalist Jan Kuciak as having mafia connections in an explosive investigative report on alleged high-level corruption.

"I can confirm that these raids and detentions are being carried out in several places," police commander Tibor Gaspar told reporters.

He said those taken into custody during raids in the eastern town of Michalovice were "persons mentioned" by Kuciak in connection with the "Italian track".

Slovak media reported that among those held was businessman Antonino Vadala, the owner of several companies, and several relatives, alleged by Kuciak to have links to Italy's notorious 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate and contacts in the Slovak government.

"Physical evidence and individuals are being detained, they will be interrogated," Gaspar said.

An article by Kuciak, which was posthumously published Wednesday by aktuality.sk, focused on fraud cases allegedly involving Vadala, and said he was linked to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's entourage.

Maria Troskova, a close Fico aide, was forced out after Kuciak alleged she had ties to Vadala, purportedly involved with the 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate.

Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were found shot dead at his home on Sunday, raising concerns about media freedoms and corruption in Slovakia and sparking a wave of international condemnation.

A protest in the capital Bratislava called by a conservative opposition party drew around 1,000 people on Wednesday night.

The march was the first of several planned to honour Kuciak and protest against graft in the small EU state. Other anti-corruption protests are being planned across Slovakia and in Prague, London and The Hague for Friday.

Murdered Slovak journalist was 'investigating Italian mafia'
A memorial to journalist Jan Kuciak in his newsroom. Photo: Vladimir Simicek/AFP

mafiaslovakiamurdercrimecorruptionndrangheta
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  2. Italy braces for more freezing weather as snow causes traffic chaos
  3. 15 incredible pictures of snow in Italy
  4. Italy election: how the populist Five Star Movement is wrecking government hopes for the mainstream
  5. Today in Italian politics: The campaign goes down the toilet, literally
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement